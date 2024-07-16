The Grand Opening of First Choice Cars®️ New Branch in Sharjah

First Choice Cars®️ announces the grand opening of its new branch in Sharjah at Souq-Al-Haraj where customers can enjoy exclusive deals on quality used cars!

We are excited to expand our presence by opening a new branch that will offer even more car options and fantastic deals for our customers.” — Khalid Amin

SHARJAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Location: Showroom No. 95, Souq Al Haraj, Sharjah, UAEYes, you heard that right! First Choice Cars️, a leading used car dealership in Sharjah, is excited to announce the grand opening of its new branch, located at Showroom No. 95, Souq Al Haraj, Sharjah.To mark the official branch opening, First Choice Cars️ is offering visitors exclusive deals and an expanded selection of quality used cars for sale , including brands like Nissan, Toyota, Hyundai, Kia, BMW, Audi, and many more. Customers will be privileged to enjoy a wider variety of high-quality vehicles, exceptional customer service, and attractive pricing that First Choice Cars️ is known for.“We are thrilled to expand our presence in Sharjah with the opening of our new branch,” said Khalid Amin, Co-Founder of First Choice Cars️. “Our goal is to provide our customers with even more options and the best possible experience when purchasing a used car. This new branch is a testament to our commitment to serving the community and meeting the growing demand for reliable, affordable vehicles.”Recognized for their extensive selection of used cars and commercial vehicles for sale , First Choice Cars has earned a reputation of a reliable and trustworthy car dealership in the UAE. As they welcome customers to their new branch, their expert team ensures a seamless experience, whether you want to buy or sell a used car First Choice Cars️ is inviting everyone to visit the new showroom, where they can take advantage of the exclusive deals available during the grand opening period.The new showroom is conveniently located at Showroom No. 95, Souq Al Haraj, and features a wide selection of top-quality vehicles at unbeatable prices!First Choice Cars️ is a premier used car dealership based in Sharjah, UAE. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, First Choice Cars️ offers a wide range of used vehicles that meet the unique needs of its customers. The dealership is recognized for its transparent sales process, competitive pricing, and exceptional after-sales service.

First Choice Cars | Buy & Sell Used Cars & Commercial Vehicles