Fully Automated Print-To-Cut Production Workflow with Texas Series Printers

Canon Solutions America teams up with Infinite Motion Control, Inc. to introduce an automated workflow for hands-free material handling and enhanced productivity

MELVILLE, N.Y., July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon Solutions America, a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., announced today the availability of a fully automated print-to-pallet production workflow with Texas series flatbed printers manufactured by DigiTech.

Manufactured by Infinite Motion Control, Inc., a company with vast experience with industrial automation for digital printing and digital finishing, the inline print-and-cut-to-palette automated workflow can help increase productivity by removing user interaction usually required to produce a final product. Adhering to the tagline Texas Inline Solution: Print-Cut-Automate-Sell, the improved, streamlined workflow can assist in reducing waste and conserving floorspace.

Designed for medium-to-high-volume digital printing and finishing production, this straight-line configuration solution allows for hands-free material handling to help prevent mistakes and damaging of materials. The configuration can combine with the Texas series printers’ existing impressive operating speeds and capabilities, which include a two-vacuum table with reversible flow and up to 1,200 dpi resolution and a maximum speed of up to 4,500 square feet per hour.





Available for immediate sale, this automation workflow can assist medium-to-large-sized printing providers introduce automation into the workflow to help improve efficiency. Printed sheets from the Texas printers are automatically dropped into the T510 Accumulator Tray and held there until the integrated Vector 3200 feeder picks up the materials from the tray using suction cups and feeds it to the Kongsberg C64 cutter (also available from Canon Solutions America).

Once the cut is complete, the iMS60 Cutter Stacker picks it up from the Kongsberg C64 Cutter and moves it onto a pallet, ensuring the operator simply needs to load the material onto the printer, with the solution taking care of the rest of the process until the materials are placed onto the pallet.

The T510 Accumulator Tray, with the ability to handle heights of up to 18 inches of materials, is adjustable for 4x8 to 5x10-foot boards and is movable in and out of position between the Texas LT/X2 printer and IMC V3200 Vector Feeder.



The V3200 Vector Feeder offers a maximum board size of 5x10-foot landscape and maximum board weight of 50 pounds. The iMS60 Cutter Stacker, offers a 51-inch stack height of finished material.

“We are excited to announce a full automated print-to-pallet production workflow from IMC that can help our customers expand their capabilities to meet the ever-changing needs of their business,” said Peter P. Kowalczuk, president, Canon Solutions America. “The Texas series printers already offer fast speed, excellent precision, and dependable quality, and the enhancements can help boost productivity.”

Canon Solutions America, Inc. provides industry leading enterprise, production, and large format printing solutions, supported by exceptional professional service offerings. Canon Solutions America, Inc. helps companies of all sizes discover ways to improve sustainability, increase efficiency, and control costs in conjunction with high volume, continuous feed, digital and traditional printing, and document management solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., Canon Solutions America, Inc. is headquartered in Melville, NY and has sales and service locations across the U.S. For more information on Canon Solutions America, please visit csa.canon.com.

