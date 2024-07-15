Jun Group Announces Collaboration With Google Cloud To Improve Ad Relevance and Effectiveness in Mobile Apps

Mobile in-app advertising leader announces collaboration with Google Cloud

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jun Group, a mobile technology company that delivers intelligent, privacy-first advertising for brands, agencies, and publishers, has announced a new collaboration with Google Cloud that will enhance ad effectiveness and engagement for brands, agencies, and publishers by making mobile app experiences more relevant for consumers.

By combining the engineering expertise of Jun Group and Google Cloud, this project will build upon Jun Group’s existing technologies, including its AI product, Vera, ad server, and HyprMX SDK, to develop new methods of recommending brands, products, and content to consumers. Privacy is a central focus of this collaboration, reflecting both companies’ commitment to advancing advertising practices in a privacy-conscious digital ecosystem.

Recognized for its ability to reach precise audiences using consent-based, zero-party data collected via its direct Software Development Kit (SDK) integrations with mobile apps, Jun Group aims to further enhance its performance through this collaboration. The goal is to create new opportunities for advertisers to connect with their audiences in cookieless environments, and achieve even greater results for key performance metrics such as scroll depth, site engagement, and conversion.

“In today's digital landscape, the need for privacy-first advertising solutions has never been more critical. Consumers demand and deserve privacy, and it's our responsibility to deliver. This collaboration with Google Cloud is designed to create new opportunities for brands, agencies, and publishers to reach their audiences more effectively without compromising privacy. By leveraging our combined expertise, we aim to enhance ad effectiveness and build greater trust with consumers,” said Mishel Alon, CEO of Jun Group.

The collaboration is expected to kick off in August 2024.