PRESS RELEASE

For Immediate Release – July 12, 2024

Media Contacts:

Stephanie Brackin, Communications Coordinator

Agency of Natural Resources

802-261-0606, Stephanie.Brackin@Vermont.gov

Neil Kamman, Water Investment Division Director

Department of Environmental Conservation

802 490-6137, Neil.Kamman@Vermont.gov

Dam Safety Activities Post-Storm

Montpelier, Vt. – After major flooding in central and northern Vermont, the Department of Environmental Conservation’s Dam Safety Program is sharing how the State is keeping Vermonters safe from the effects of potential storm damage to dams.

Vermont’s three Winooski River Valley flood control reservoirs are functioning as designed. They are effectively protecting downstream communities from what would have been more severe flooding effects. These reservoirs have plenty of remaining storage capacity and water levels are starting to become stable or recede. Engineers are actively monitoring all three dams: East Barre, Waterbury, and Wrightsville.

As of July 12, 2024, the Dam Safety Program has reviewed rainfall maps and river flow data. The Program has contacted owners of specific high hazard dams they prioritized for rapid inspections. The goal of inspections is to identify any areas of risk to owners or downstream residents and to recommend stabilization measures.

Further, the Program has sent general communications to owners throughout the affected areas. Owners of dams are encouraged to report any observed changes in the condition of their dam resulting from the storm, including photo(s) as practical, to ANR.DamSafety@Vermont.gov.

The Dam Safety Program is communicating with the owners of other major power dams in the state and has not received reason for concern at this time. The Program assessed the spillway at the dam at Harvey’s Lake in Barnet, Vermont where early reports indicated potential dam failure. Engineers have assessed the extent of damage, which is limited and threatens neither the level of the lake nor downstream roads or property.

For more information on flood recovery resources from the Agency of Natural Resources, Department of Environmental Conservation, Fish and Wildlife Department, or the Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation, visit https://ANR.Vermont.gov/Flood.

###

The Department of Environmental Conservation is responsible for protecting Vermont's natural resources and safeguarding human health for the benefit of this and future generations. Visit dec.vermont.gov and follow the Department of Environmental Conservation on Facebook and Instagram.

Non-Discrimination Notice:

The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources (ANR) operates its programs, services, and activities without discriminating on the basis of race, religion, creed, color, national origin (including limited English proficiency), ancestry, place of birth, disability, age, marital status, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, or breastfeeding (mother and child).

Language Access Notice:

Questions or Complaints/Free Language Services ǀ SERVICES LINGUISTIQUES GRATUITS | भाषासम्बन्धी नि:शुल्क सेवाहरू ǀ SERVICIOS GRATUITOS DE IDIOMAS ǀ 免費語言服務 | BESPLATNE JEZIČKE USLUGE ǀ БЕСПЛАТНЫЕ УСЛУГИ ПЕРЕВОДА | DỊCH VỤ NGÔN NGỮ MIỄN PHÍ ǀ 無料通訳サービス ǀ ነጻ የቋንቋ አገልግሎቶች | HUDUMA ZA MSAADA WA LUGHA BILA MALIPO | BESPLATNE JEZIČKE USLUGE | အခမဲ့ ဘာသာစကား ဝန်ဆောင်မှုများ | ADEEGYO LUUQADA AH OO BILAASH AH ǀ خدمات لغة مجانية: anr.civilrights@vermont.gov or 802-636-7827.