Use Caution When Hiking in Hot and Humid Weather

July 15, 2024

Franconia, NH – At 6:35 p.m on July 11, 2024, Conservation Officers were made aware of a 20-year-old male suffering a heat related medical emergency atop Mount Lafayette in Franconia. AMC was asked to send staff from the AMC Greenleaf Hut and render assistance. Hut staff reached the stricken hiker and his party at 7:45 p.m. Food, water and electrolytes were provided.

The hiker’s condition deteriorated to the point that a carryout seemed as though it would be necessary. Thankfully as rescuers were starting up the trail the hiker’s condition improved enough that he was able to slowly make his way with assistance to the Greenleaf Hut where they arrived at 10:00 p.m. The hiker, who was identified as Joe Revellie of Rhode Island, was able to make it back to the trailhead on July 12 after spending the night at Greenleaf Hut.

Lincoln, NH – At 7:40 p.m. on July 11, 2024, Conservation Officers received another report of a hiker suffering from what appeared to be heat-related issues. The 36-year-old female solo hiker was descending from Hancock Loop Trail in Lincoln when she started to feel ill. Conservation Officers were unable to get the hiker back on the telephone to determine if a rescue was necessary.

Volunteers from Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team started in on the Hancock Trail at 9:45 p.m. They made contact with the ill hiker 2 miles up the trail. They were able to provide food and water. The rescue party along with the sick hiker made it to the trailhead at 11:10 p.m. The hiker was identified as Rebecca Justason of Nashua, NH.

Conservation Officers would like to remind outdoor enthusiasts to prepare accordingly for the hot humid weather that has been occurring recently in New Hampshire. Hikers should bring plenty of food and water during their hike as well as appropriate clothing. It might be best to consider a less strenuous hike during these conditions or starting early in the day when temperatures are coolest. The mountains will be there another day so don’t hesitate to turn back if necessary.