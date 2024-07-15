Laborde Marine Enters the U.S. Inland Marine Market with Creation of Affiliate, LabMar Inland, LLC

NEW ORLEANS, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laborde Marine Management, LLC, (“Laborde Marine”) announced today the creation of a new affiliate, LabMar Inland, LLC (the “Company”) that will focus on the U.S. inland marine market, providing towing and pushboat services. The initial vessel to be placed in service will be the Ivy Steiner, a new 2,000-horsepower pushboat. The Company intends to expand its presence in the inland marine market. All aspects of the operation of the vessel will be provided under the same high standards that have been the hallmark of Laborde Marine.



Ashton Laborde, President of Laborde Marine Management, commented “We are very pleased to announce our entry into the inland marine market through our new affiliate, LabMar Inland, LLC and our initial charter of the Ivy Steiner. We intend to grow this new facet of our operations with additional towing and pushboat vessels, which is a natural extension of our many years of serving the offshore waters of the Gulf of Mexico. We have the in-house expertise, strong management team and skilled crews to quickly build our presence inland. We will overlay our safety culture that has made us a trusted marine services provider for over 30 years to all aspects of these new operations. We see increasing demand for our services in the brown water markets of the U.S. as well as the offshore Gulf of Mexico and look forward to growing in both markets.”

The Company commented that it is not affiliated in any way with Laborde Products Inc., a third-party owned services company.

About Laborde

Laborde Marine Management, LLC, is based in New Orleans and owns or operates a fleet of 21 vessels which service the offshore oil industry and other marine support activities.

LabMar Ferry Services, LLC, is an affiliate of Laborde Marine Management, LLC, and operates a ferry service in the New Orleans area, which includes two ferry lines, on behalf of the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority.

For information contact Ashton Laborde at (504) 582-2185.