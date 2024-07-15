The 21st International Course on Wood Conservation Technology 2024: A Deep Dive into Heritage Conservation

The 21st International Course on Wood Conservation Technology (ICWCT) concluded on June 24, 2024, marking another milestone in the field of heritage conservation. This year’s course, held in a hybrid format with six weeks of online learning followed by two weeks of intensive hands-on experience in Norway, drew 21 participants from 19 countries across all continents. Organized biennially since 1984 by Riksantikvaren in collaboration with ICCROM and the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU), the ICWCT stands as a beacon of international collaboration and education in wood conservation. The course is tailored for professionals including architects, conservators, and craftsmen engaged in the preservation of wooden cultural heritage.

The program offers a comprehensive blend of theoretical and practical training in wood preservation for both objects and buildings. Participants engage in lectures, practical tasks, demonstrations, and site visits across Norway. Key topics include conservation principles, preventive measures, and material knowledge. The course also provides a valuable opportunity for participants to exchange experiences across borders, enriching the learning experience.

Key Highlights

The ICWCT began with six weeks of online learning, followed by an in-person segment starting at the Norwegian Folk Museum in Oslo, where participants visited the Oseberg and Gokstad ships, which are being prepared for the new Museum of the Viking Age opening in 2025. The course continued with a practical segment at The Furniture Workshop in Oslo, where students engaged in making, breaking, and analyzing joints, and conducted wood consolidation tests. Participants spent 10 days touring Norway, visiting various sites where they reviewed barn conservation, collected timber samples, focused on climate monitoring and restoration, participated in traditional workshops and attended craft and dendro-dating sessions.

The final three days were spent back at the Folk Museum in Oslo, where participants completed group projects, final exams, and presentations on two case studies (one object and one building) culminating in an evaluation and closing ceremony.

Shaping the future of wood conservation

The ICWCT is a unique educational opportunity, representing one of the few international courses dedicated specifically to wood conservation technology. Its blend of digital and physical learning, combined with the depth of practical experience, offers a comprehensive approach to conservation education. For participants, it is not just an eye-opening experience but a catalyst for professional growth and innovation in their respective fields.