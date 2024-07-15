A Profound Exploration of Salvation and Spiritual Enlightenment “More Than Being Born Again” by Pastor Elvis Momodu
EINPresswire.com/ -- Pastor Elvis Momodu is pleased to announce his book, “More Than Being Born Again”, a transformative and enlightening work that delves into the profound mystery of being born again. This timely book offers readers a deep understanding of the impact of the salvation experience on those who are genuinely born again.
“More Than Being Born Again” serves as a beacon of light in a world where many are seeking direction and clarity. Through its insightful narrative, the book explains the true essence of salvation and what it means to live a life that glorifies God. It aims to dispel confusion and provide readers with a clear path to understanding and embracing their faith. The book meticulously explores the spiritual transformation that occurs during the salvation experience, emphasizing the significance of this pivotal moment in a believer's life. It encourages readers to not only embrace the concept of being born again but to also live out its implications in their daily lives, reflecting the praises of God in all they do.
About the Author
Pastor Elvis Momodu is a legal practitioner and an Associate of the Institute of Chartered Mediators and Conciliators (ICMC). He serves as a pastor in the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) and is a seasoned and knowledgeable teacher of the Word. Pastor Elvis is committed to the wholesome preaching and teaching of the Word of God through seminars and published books.
An artist in words, Pastor Elvis is a prolific writer known for his impactful and inspiring works. He has published three other highly practical books that continue to inspire and educate readers.
The inspiration behind writing this book comes from the Holy Spirit, who continually highlighted the unacceptable ways in which many Christians were living their lives. It has become increasingly difficult to distinguish born-again Christians from unbelievers. Being born again signifies a profound change from a life marked by sin, selfishness, wickedness, infidelity, carnality, worldliness, and other vices that contradict the doctrines and teachings of Christ. Unfortunately, these negative traits are prevalent among Christians and within the church.
Motivated by this observation, Pastor Elvis realized that many people do not truly understand what being born again means or entails. This lack of understanding is the reason why many born-again Christians conduct their lives in ways that contradict their professed faith. This book was written to demystify the concept of being born again and to clarify that it simply means living our lives in accordance with the dictates and teachings of Christ, our Savior. Pastor Elvis aim is to help readers recognize the true essence of salvation and to inspire them to live lives that reflect the praises of God.
Message from the Author
“Keep studying and meditating on the word of God. The word sets you free from bondage (John 8:32); the word shows you if your ways are pleasing to God or not (2 Tim.2:15). Always know this for a fact, THE WORD WORKS!”
Pastor Elvis Momodu recently appeared in a Prime Seven Media Spotlight interview with Logan Crawford, where he shared profound insights into his book. During the interview, he provided thoughtful commentary on the concepts underlying his narrative, enriching the audience's understanding of the book's significance and depth. (Logan Crawford TV Interview Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1OMdQxSh3PE)
Pastor Elvis Momodu has crafted “More Than Being Born Again” to be a guiding light for individuals seeking to deepen their spiritual journey. The book is intended for anyone who desires a clearer understanding of salvation, whether they are new to the faith or have been believers for many years. “More Than Being Born Again” is now available for purchase at the following links:
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/More-Than-Being-Born-Again/dp/9789922108/ref
Google Books: https://www.google.com.ph/books/edition/MORE_THAN_BEING_BORN_AGAIN/-RDwEAAAQBAJ?hl=en&gbpv=1&dq=More-Than-Being-Born-Again+elvis+momodu&printsec=frontcover
