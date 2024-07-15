Submit Release
Minister Sisisi Tolashe tables Social Development Portfolio Budget Vote 19 In Parliament, 17 July

The Minister of Social Development, Ms Sisisi Tolashe, will on Wednesday, 17 July 2024, table the Social Development’s Budget Vote 19 for the current financial year, 2024/25. 

The budget vote will outline the progress made, commitments and budget allocations for the department and its entities - South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) and National Development Agency (NDA). The Minister will also outline plans for the current financial year and the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) period. 

It is expected that amongst others, Minister Tolashe, will present a detailed plan of service delivery initiatives and Social Relief measures for the poor and vulnerable South Africans, including, women and children affected by the effects of poverty and natural disasters.

Members of the media are invited to cover the Debate on Budget 19 planned as follows: 
Date: Wednesday, 17 July 2024 
Time: 14h00 

VENUE: DSD PLATFORMS   

DSDtv: https://dsdtv.org.za/live-stream/&nbsp;
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SocialDevelopmentZA&nbsp;
X: https://x.com/The_DSD 

Venue: Parliament Platforms 
TV: DStv channel 408 
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/ParliamentofRSA&nbsp;
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GovernmentZA/&nbsp;
X: https://x.com/GovernmentZA 

Media can RSVP by contacting Ms Nomfundo Xulu-Lentsoane on 066 480 6845 / e-mail: NomfundoLe@dsd.gov.za   

