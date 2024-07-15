Discover Exceptional Deals on INNOCN Ultrawide Monitors this Prime Day

SHENZHEN, China, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experience the ultimate in visual performance and productivity with INNOCN's exclusive Prime Day offers on their lineup of Ultrawide Monitors. Perfect for gamers, content creators, and professionals alike, these monitors are designed to deliver immersive experiences and enhanced efficiency.



The INNOCN 39A1R features a curved 39-inch screen with a crisp 2560x1440 resolution and a high 165Hz refresh rate, ideal for gamers seeking smooth gameplay and vibrant visuals. With a VA panel offering a 3000:1 contrast ratio and 99% sRGB color gamut, it ensures stunning picture quality. The monitor's sleek white design, complemented by built-in LED atmosphere lighting, enhances any gaming setup while reducing eye fatigue with blue light reduction and flicker-free technology.

For those prioritizing multitasking and immersive gaming, the INNOCN 34G1R offers a 34-inch WQHD monitor with a panoramic 3440x1440 resolution and 21:9 aspect ratio. It supports USB Type C, DP, and HDMI ports for seamless connectivity, including a stand with a 15W charger pad. Featuring stereo speakers, an array mic, and ambient lighting, it provides an enriched audiovisual experience suitable for both work and entertainment.

The INNOCN 45C1R sets a new standard with its expansive 45-inch curved display, boasting a super ultra-wide 5120x1440P resolution and 32:9 aspect ratio. Designed for content creators and professionals, it integrates USB Type C, DP, and HDMI ports, along with HDR 400 and Adaptive-Sync technologies for vivid visuals and smooth performance. Its 1500R curvature enhances viewing comfort, while PIP/PBP split screen functionality allows simultaneous display from multiple input sources to maximize productivity.

Take advantage of these exclusive Prime Day discounts on INNOCN Ultrawide Monitors from July 16th to July 17th, 2024, and elevate your setup with cutting-edge technology and immersive displays.

Explore more of INNOCN's latest innovations and offerings:

Prime Day Deals 2024 - Japan: https://bit.ly/4cSi0oV

Early Prime Day + Prime Day - USA: https://bit.ly/4cw0erT

INNOCN amazon shop: https://amzn.to/4cQIze7

Vote to design products: https://bit.ly/votetodesign

About INNOCN

Founded in 2014, INNOCN's mission is to create elite monitors that deliver the best viewing experience. Leveraging extensive expertise in product design and visual display, INNOCN continually advances the monitor market with cutting-edge technology and innovation.

For more information, visit https://www.innocn.com

Media Contact

Company Name: Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company

Limited (INNOCN)

Official Website: https://www.innocn.com

Email: marketing@innocn.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2c9b3313-a8f4-4687-8873-15e43225281f