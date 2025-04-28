Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,430 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,470 in the last 365 days.

PDD Holdings Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2024

DUBLIN and SHANGHAI, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDD Holdings Inc. (“PDD Holdings” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDD) today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on April 28, 2025. The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.pddholdings.com/ as well as the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company’s Investor Relations Department at investor@pddholdings.com.

About PDD Holdings:
PDD Holdings is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. PDD Holdings aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from the increased productivity and new opportunities.


For investor and media inquiries, please contact us at: investor@pddholdings.com media@pddholdings.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

PDD Holdings Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2024

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more