$0 Parent Tuition Commitment at St. Helen School for 2024-2025, Plus Safe Technology Enhancements
St. Helen School, a leading K-8 private Catholic school, is offering a $0 tuition commitment for the upcoming school year.NEWBURY, OHIO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Great news for families in Northeast Ohio! St. Helen School, a leading K-8 private Catholic school, is offering a $0 tuition commitment for the upcoming school year. This exciting initiative makes their high-quality education accessible to all families.
Thanks to the amazing support of our community and the state of Ohio! Generous donations to the Angel Scholarship Fund, combined with recent changes to the EdChoice Expansion Scholarship program, have removed the financial barrier of tuition.
Contributions to the Angel Scholarship Fund provide tuition assistance for students to attend our Catholic schools; and donors may receive a 100% Ohio income tax credit of up to $750 ($1,500 for married couples filing jointly) against their state tax liability.
What this means for your family:
• Your child can receive a top-notch Catholic education that focuses on academic excellence and faith formation.
• You won't have to worry about the financial burden of tuition.
• Your child will thrive in a supportive and faith-filled environment.
This year, grades 5-8 will be equipped with brand new Chromebooks to enhance the learning experience. These Chromebooks will come with built-in security features to ensure safe browsing and responsible use in keeping with our Catholic values. Additionally, AI platforms will be disabled to promote a focus on human interaction and critical thinking.
Ready to learn more?
Enrollment for the 2024-2025 school year is now open! Contact our admissions office at (440) 564-7125 or visit st-helen-school.com to take advantage of this unique opportunity.
St. Helen School: Where every child can grow in faith, knowledge, and responsibility in a safe and secure technological environment!
