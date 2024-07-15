Enphase Energy Launches CS-100 EV Charger for Commercial Fleets in the United States

FREMONT, Calif., July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today the launch of the CS-100 EV Charger for customers with commercial fleet electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The CS-100 is a Level 2 charging station and Enphase’s most powerful EV charger on the market, providing up to 19.2 kW of continuous power output.



The CS-100 also enables customized charging schedules and other smart features through Enphase’s proprietary COSMOS interface. This unlocks enhanced capabilities of digital load management, load sharing, and access control by seamlessly integrating with fleet management software and building energy management systems.

“The CS-100 is a reliable and durable product that delivers unparalleled benefits to our rapidly growing fleet of electric vehicles,” said Phil Haupt, owner of Phil Haupt Electric, an installer of commercial and residential EV charging products in California. “The CS-100 will significantly improve the efficiency of operating and managing our fleet.”

"The CS-100 offers industry-leading power and control to meet the needs of our operations,” said Dan Lulich, CTO at OpConnect Inc, a leading provider of fleet EV charging solutions in the U.S. “Whether we need to charge quickly or shift charging to other times, the CS-100 has the capabilities we need.”

Certified by UL and featuring a NEMA 3R-rated enclosure, the CS-100 is built for versatile indoor and outdoor use, ensuring safe and reliable operation in diverse environments. It includes a 25-foot charging cable and a ruggedized, impact-resistant J1772 connector that withstands daily wear and tear. The charger supports all J1772-compatible EVs and comes with a three-year limited warranty for added peace of mind.

“At Enphase, we continually advance our products to meet the evolving needs of the market,” said Jayant Somani, senior vice president and general manager, digital business unit at Enphase Energy. “The new CS-100 EV Charger unlocks enhanced capabilities, driving the efficiency and growth of commercial fleet operations across the United States.”

For more information about the Enphase CS-100 EV Charger and how you can order, please visit the website.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 75 million microinverters, and approximately 4.1 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/.

©2024 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase, the “e” logo and certain other marks listed at https://enphase.com/trademark-usage-guidelines are trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of the CS-100 EV charger and expectations related to operational efficiencies; and expected growth in EV stock and the EV commercial market. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase Energy’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in Enphase Energy’s most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other documents filed by Enphase Energy from time to time with the SEC. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

