ABL Diagnostics expands its network of exclusive distributors and appoints INTERLUX OÜ in Estonia
WOIPPY, FRANCE, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – ABLD, the “Company”), a Euronext-listed company that develops molecular biology assays and software for microbiology laboratories is pleased to announce today the execution of an exclusive distribution agreement to confer to Interlux OÜ (https://www.linkedin.com/company/interlux-estonia/ ) the rights to promote and commercialize ABLD assays and software systems to all laboratories in Estonia.
Through this new partnership, Interlux OÜ is now able to offer microbiology laboratories PCR assays and secured downstream analysis software systems validated on Capillary Electrophoresis (SANGER) and various Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) workflows.
The agreement also covers generic NGS library preparation reagents suited to various systems that can be acquired by Life Sciences labs involved in DNA sequencing for any application like oncology, human genetics.
“ABL Diagnostics & the Interlux Group are partners for a long time in Lithuania. We are proud to expand this collaboration in Estonia and join forces to offer robust and competitive solutions to labs involved in molecular biology“ said Audrius Tutlys, General Manager at Interlux OÜ.
“Over the last years, we have been able to develop nice synergies with Interlux and are now eager to move our collaboration one step forward and help microbiology experts in Estonia with our DeepChek solution.” added Dimitri Gonzalez, Head of Diagnostics at ABL Diagnostics.
ABL Diagnostics strives to reinforce its commercial strategy with a growing network of local exclusive partners (https://www.abldiagnostics.com/distributors/) in more than 50 countries in Africa, Asia, Europe, Middle East and, South America, to offer end-to-end solutions for Microbiology genotyping through SANGER and NGS workflows.
The detailed terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.
ABOUT ABL DIAGNOSTICS
The company specializes in the development of software for collecting and processing medical databases, measuring quality of care, genotyping diagnosis of infectious diseases (AIDS, viral hepatitis and tuberculosis) and decision support for doctors and nurses, virology and microbiology laboratories, and researchers dealing with patients suffering from chronic and complex diseases.
ABL DIAGNOSTICS is listed on Euronext compartment B of NYSE EURONEXT - ISIN Code: FR001400AHX6
ABOUT INTERLUX OÜ
Interlux OÜ, a subsidiary of Interlux Group, provides advanced technologies and solutions for Medicine, Diagnostics, and Biotechnology industries in Estonia. Since 2017, Interlux OÜ has been delivering cutting-edge products and comprehensive support, ensuring high quality and innovation.
As part of one of the largest laboratory sector distributors in the Baltic states, Interlux OÜ benefits from extensive more than 30 years’ experience and knowledge. Company also ensures professional training, support, and maintenance.
CONTACTS
ABL Diagnostics SA
72C route de Thionville - 57140 WOIPPY
552 064 933 R.C.S. METZ
FRANCE Tel : +33 (0)7 83 64 68 50
Email : info@abldiagnostics.com
https://www.abldiagnostics.com
Interlux OÜ
Harju maakond, Tallinn, Veskiposti tn 2-1002, Estonia
Tel. +372 530 52 234
E-mail info@interlux.ee
https://www.interlux.ee
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT
This press release contains implicitly or explicitly certain forward-looking statements concerning ABL Diagnostics and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that ABL Diagnostics considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the universal registration document filed with the AMF on July 12, 2022 under number 22-296, available on the web site of ABL Diagnostics (www.abldiagnostics.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which ABL Diagnostics operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to ABL Diagnostics or not currently considered material by ABL Diagnostics. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of ABL Diagnostics to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.
This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute and should not be construed as an offer or an invitation to sell or subscribe, or the solicitation of any order or invitation to purchase or subscribe for ABL Diagnostics shares in any country. The distribution of this press release in certain countries may be a breach of applicable laws. The persons in possession of this press release must inquire about any local restrictions and comply with these restrictions
