EU, its partners and Ukraine launch Ukraine Compact to jointly meet security needs

On 11 July, the President of the European Council, the President of the European Commission, the President of Ukraine and the leaders of the United States of America, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom, announced the Ukraine Compact (Compact).

This instrument will coordinate and accelerate these countries’ and institutions’ collective efforts to meet Ukraine’s comprehensive security needs, as outlined in the Joint Declaration and in the security agreements and arrangements each of the Compact Signatories has completed with Ukraine.

“Through this Compact, we declare our enduring intent and commitment to ensure Ukraine can successfully defend its freedom, independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity today and deter acts of aggression in the future,” a joint press release said.

The Compact Signatories pledged to support Ukraine’s immediate defence and security needs, including through the continued provision of security assistance and training, modern military equipment, and defence industrial and necessary economic support. This support will be provided through existing multilateral mechanisms, including the Ukraine Defence and the EU Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine).

The signatories will also accelerate efforts to build a future Ukrainian force “that maintains a credible defence and deterrence capability”.

In the event of future Russian armed attack against Ukraine following the conclusion of current hostilities, the signatories will convene “swiftly and collectively at the most senior levels” to determine appropriate next steps in supporting Ukraine.

Compact Signatories plan to take these commitments forward while Ukraine pursues its pathway towards future membership in the EU, NATO, and the broader Euro-Atlantic community.

Other countries wishing to contribute to this effort are invited to join this Compact upon completion of a bilateral security agreement or arrangement with Ukraine.

