July 13, 2024 Edukasyon ang puhunan natin sa mundong ito. At ang mga kabataan ang kinabukasan at future leaders ng ating bayan -- Bong Go champions education and youth empowerment at the UPHSD Calamba graduation On Friday, July 12, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go delivered a keynote address as guest speaker during the 7th Senior High School Commencement Exercises at the University of Perpetual Help System Dalta Calamba Campus, held at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City. With the theme "Road to Excellence: Celebrating the Legacy of Character Building is Nation Building," Go underscored the significant milestones of the graduates and the pivotal role of education in nation-building. Addressing the graduates, Go expressed his admiration for their perseverance and hard work: "This is a wonderful occasion to celebrate your achievements and the sacrifices you have made. Each of you has shown remarkable perseverance and hard work to reach this day. Your journey has not been easy, and you truly deserve to be praised and celebrated." "As your public servant, I want to assure you that my support for you will continue. I am here to ensure that every youth has equal opportunities for education and success. I will do everything in my capacity to support you in your goals and dreams," he added. He emphasized the importance of continuous learning and courage in the face of future challenges. "Sa inyong pagtatapos, binubuksan ninyo ang isang bagong kabanata sa inyong akademikong paglalakbay. Ang bagong yugtong ito ay puno ng mas maraming oportunidad at hamon," Go remarked. "Huwag kayong matakot sa mga pagsubok na darating, bagkus ay gamitin ninyo ang mga natutunan ninyo dito sa University of Perpetual Help System Dalta bilang sandata sa pagharap sa mga ito," he urged the students. The senator also acknowledged the essential support roles of parents, guardians, and educators led by University President Jose Anthony Tamayo, School Director Dr. Ernesto Ramirez, among others. "Nais ko rin bigyang-pugay ang mga magulang at mga tagapag-alaga na nariyan parati upang suportahan kayo. Ang inyong pagmamahal at sakripisyo ay naging malaking bahagi ng tagumpay ng mga mag-aaral. Kayo ang tunay na mga bayani sa likod ng bawat diploma na natanggap ngayong araw," he said. Go assured the graduates of his continued support for programs that enhance the education system. "As your senator, I will push for necessary programs to ensure that every student has the opportunity to succeed," he declared, instilling hope for a brighter future. Go highlighted the significant progress made during the administration of former President Duterte, particularly with the enactment of Republic Act No. 10931, the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act. This law has provided free education to many impoverished students at local colleges, universities, and state-operated technical vocational institutions. Building on this, he co-authored and co-sponsored Senate Bill No. 1360, aimed at expanding the Tertiary Education Subsidy (TES). Additionally, he co-authored and co-sponsored RA 11510, which institutionalizes the Alternative Learning System (ALS) to improve basic education delivery to underserved and disadvantaged students, including Indigenous students, those from less privileged backgrounds, and students with physical and learning disabilities. The senator also addressed the financial challenges students face, citing his co-authorship and co-sponsorship of RA 11984, or the "No Permit, No Exam" Prohibition Act, which prohibits educational institutions from denying students the right to take exams due to unpaid fees. Go heralded a significant advancement in educational equity as the "Free College Entrance Examinations Act" became a law, waiving entrance exam fees at private higher educational institutions (HEIs) for qualified students. As one of the authors and co-sponsors of the measure, he cited that the new law targets natural-born Filipino students who are among the top 10 percent of their graduating high school class and come from families below the poverty threshold. Meanwhile, another recently signed law RA 11997, or the "Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act," which Go co-authored and co-sponsored is a significant legislative measure aimed at increasing the teaching supply allowances for public school teachers. Moreover, he is advocating for a moratorium on student loan payments during disasters through his filed SBN 1864. Go also mentioned that he has been pushing for scholarships to be granted to deserving students. About 200 scholars have been given scholarships through Go's efforts within the University of Pertpetual Help System which he visited last February in their Laguna campus. Senator Go also provided graduation gift packs to each graduate present as well as gift packs to the faculty and staff. He also provided tokens to topnotchers and select students. Concluding his speech, Go shared a valuable piece of advice for the teachers and guardians, emphasizing integrity and community service. "Edukasyon ang puhunan natin sa mundong ito. At ang mga kabataan ang kinabukasan at future leaders ng ating bayan. Obligasyon nating mga nakatatanda na ituro at gabayan sila sa kanilang paglabas sa mas malawak na mundo. At sa hangarin nilang makamit ang mga pangarap, pabaon nating mensahe, "Never stop chasing your dreams. GO lang nang GO!" Go concluded. On the same day, Go also attended the 10th Anniversary celebration of the Ugnayang Nagkakaisang Manggagawa (UNM), led by President Donell John Siazon, at the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Hospital in Manila City.