Kimberley Ward of Life By Design Solutions to be Featured on Close Up Radio

JAMESTOWN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While Kimberley Ward was struggling with mental health due to her mother’s suicide, her son began getting into a lot of trouble. So, he decided to move back to New England to live with his dad. Kimberley went six years without any communication. “That was a very long six years, and I thought about him almost every day. But I knew that I had to let go and stay strong so he could return.

“When he was 23, he resurfaced, coming back into our lives. He seemed very sorry for the lost time, said he missed me, his step-dad, and his sister. He shared that the six years apart had been tough, saying he didn’t know how I raised him as such a young mom, adding, ‘I’m on food stamps, working, but I’m not making enough money.”

“That my son was working and on food stamps was just unbearable. So I started sending money for groceries. Next, he would call to say his electric was about to be shut off; the phone was about to be shut off, and I kept sending money. He also had many stories about his dad and his job, and it all sounded horrible.”

“We have about 18 acres in Tennessee. When my second husband retired from the Fire Department in 2019, we built our house and set aside a two-acre plot for an AirBnB to create residual income down the road. With my son struggling so much, we thought it would be a wonderful opportunity for him to come down, help his step-dad build the AirBnb, and stay there until he and his girlfriend could get on their feet. My son was thrilled.”

“His step-dad went right to work, pretty much building the house himself. He still had finish work to do, and I felt I should furnish it as the kids had nothing. That’s when we started to see some attitude, some entitlement in their behavior. They started saying, ‘Well, we want to see it before we move in.”

“I paid $2,000 for plane tickets to fly them from New Hampshire to Tennessee for a weekend. I thought we could all bond by doing something nice, perhaps visit local salt caves. They agreed, we went and had a wonderful experience. But on the drive home, my son began to turn pale and became so sick, he was lying on the bathroom floor. Having never seen anyone react this way to a salt cave, I called my friend. She asked me if he could be on drugs. I replied, ‘Of course not. That’s so stupid of you to ask.’ They stayed for the weekend, and we made plans for them to move in July 1.”

“That March, he called to say he had just given his landlord 30-days notice, and put me on notice that he and his girlfriend would be here in April. The house wasn’t finished. We didn’t have the final certificate of occupancy, and I hadn’t even thought about furnishing the place yet.”

“No problem,” he replied, “We’ll sleep on air mattresses.”

“I was thinking, ‘They’ve been so stressed out for so long,’ and I was just so happy to be helping my son. It couldn’t hurt for them to sleep on air mattresses. Then a friend, hearing my story, offered his vacant house to them while the finish work was being done. It seemed like the perfect solution.”

After a very dramatic trip down, I thought I’d cook a nice big prime rib dinner to have ready for their arrival. We had a great dinner, it was nice to see them, and we helped them get settled into my friend’s house.”

Four days later, they called to ask for grocery money. I gave them $100 cash, telling them to get breakfast and snacks, as I planned to have them for dinner every night. They took my money and I assumed they went to the grocery store. A few hours later, my husband called asking ‘Where are the kids? Are they coming to help me finish their house so they can move in?’ I called, and my son told me they were in Cooksville, over an hour away.”

“What the hell are you doing in Cookville?”

“Anya wanted to see it and she’s never eaten at a Sonic before.”

“I didn’t give you money for Cooksville or Sonic. I gave you money for groceries. Rich has busted his ass for the past three months building this house for you, and he’s expecting you both to help him.”

Five hours later, they returned. “Honestly, I just thought they were being stupid teenagers, so I told them they had to be at the new house by 10:00 AM the next morning with cleaning supplies for an inspection on Friday. They agreed, arrived by 10:00 the next morning, and grabbed my cleaning supplies. They went to the house and spent about 30 minutes mopping the floor. Then they left for the day. I had no idea where they were until the next day.”

“He called to let me know that they didn’t like the wood trim used in the new house, and he wanted to paint it. I told them that painting was not a priority—cleaning was. Only after he became mouthy, explaining that if he’s gonna live somewhere he’s gonna be comfortable, did I finally say, ‘I don’t think this is gonna work out. You’ve been gone two out of three days. You’ve been nasty to me and disrespectful to Rich. You took $100 and disappeared for five hours. I don’t know why. If you want to live here, you and your girlfriend better be here in the morning so the four of us can sit down and have a conversation. I’ve drawn up a contract that says what you can and cannot do, and that you have three years to get on your feet.’ As you can imagine, they headed back to New England pretty quickly.”

“At that point, Rich and I had two options. We could bulldoze the new construction and pretend all of this didn’t happen, or we could turn it into that AirBnB we had always talked about. So, I have to thank my son and my family, as again, they have helped me see what I needed to do to protect my mental health and live a prosperous life.”

Kimberley and her husband will soon be offering a full two-bedroom, two-bathroom, single level home for six guests, with air-conditioning, a fire pit, a back deck, grill, and WiFi that allows dogs at the end of a cul-de-sac for ultimate privacy. “The property is surrounded by beautiful, natural waterfalls and walking trails not far from horseback riding and salt caves,” shares Kimberley. “We are looking forward to hosting guests from all over the world, and hopefully, someday soon, we will be able to welcome my son back.”

As founder of Life by Design Solutions, Kimberley is helping individuals and small businesses maintain their mental health and build their prosperity with Pinterest. “In the digital world, I am able to leverage my time by getting in and getting out while still making a lot of money. I teach five steps that allow every entrepreneur to connect with prospects and build revenue without all the hustle and grind associated with social media.

“Pinterest is the key. It’s a social media platform, a visual search engine, and a marketplace all in one. With most social media platforms, the algorithm is designed to keep you looking for as long as possible using operant conditioning. With Pinterest, the algorithm is designed to make you happy by showing you what you want to see,” explains Kimberley.

