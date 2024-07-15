Digital Impatience: The Hidden Epidemic Costing Companies Millions – Latest Research

How important is it to you that the websites you visit load quickly? 55% of internet users are unlikely to return to a slow-loading website. 52% are less likely to make a purchase or use the services

For online businesses, every millisecond of loading time is a potential financial loss. It is crucial to design and optimize websites properly or choose fast hosting.” — Mateusz Mazurek