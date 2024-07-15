Octo3 and Evantagesoft come together to Form FTS.Money
FTS.Money
FTS will redefine financial technology and banking solutions, offering our customers a seamless and integrated experience worldwide.”HONG KONG, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a pioneering move, Octo3, a leading financial technology firm, and Evantagesoft (EVS), a renowned banking technology solutions provider, have established FTS.Money (FTS). The new company, headquartered in Hong Kong, aims to revolutionise the global fintech landscape by leveraging the combined strengths of Octo3 and EVS, two long standing companies founded in 2012 and 2007 respectively.
— Ajmal Samuel
- A New Powerhouse in Fintech and Banking Technology
FTS (https://www.fts.money) represents the merger of Octo3 (https://www.octo3.com) and EVS (https://www.evantagesoft.com) products and services, forming a robust entity primed to deliver a comprehensive suite of fintech solutions. Consolidating their financial services and extensive customer portfolios promises unprecedented innovation and service excellence.
"We are thrilled to announce the formation of FTS, which embodies the shared vision and complementary expertise of Octo3 and EVS," said Ajmal Samuel, Founder and CEO of FTS.Money.
- Expanding the Horizon of Financial Services
FTS.Money is gearing up to transform the fintech industry with innovative products and services tailored to the dynamic needs of consumers and businesses. The company will offer a standardised API Hub, white-labeled advanced payments, ATM and core banking infrastructure, global payments switching, crypto acceptance, payment modernisation solutions, and innovative financial services use cases. These will include modern payment gateways, digital banking platforms and wallets, payment orchestration, crypto gateways, e-vouchering solutions, digital KYC and onboarding solutions, secure transaction processing, and comprehensive financial analytics, ensuring robust and adaptable solutions for the growing market demands.
This strategic merger enhances FTS's capability to serve a global clientele with localised solutions tailored to regional markets. Clients can expect improved reliability, security, and efficiency in their financial transactions, backed by the technological prowess and market knowledge of Octo3 and EVS.
- Commitment to Innovation and Customer Success
With a solid commitment to innovation, FTS will continue to invest in cutting-edge technologies and develop new solutions that address the financial sector's dynamic challenges. The company's customer-centric approach ensures that clients receive advanced technology, unparalleled support, and expertise.
"FTS is dedicated to driving the future of financial technology with a focus on delivering value and fostering long-term partnerships with our clients," added Arshad Quayyum, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of FTS.Money.
- About FTS.Money (FTS)
FTS.Money (FTS) is a newly formed company headquartered in Hong Kong, resulting from the merger of Octo3 and Evantagesoft (EVS) products and services.
FTS offers a comprehensive range of cutting-edge financial technology and banking solutions designed to meet the needs of an increasingly digital and globalised world. FTS is set to become a leading player in the fintech industry, emphasising innovation, security, and customer-centricity.
For more information, please visit https://www.fts.money.
Sonya Kapur
FTS.Money
sonya.kapur@fts.money
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn