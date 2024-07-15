DSEDJ organises ‘Student and Youth Show in Celebration of Macao’s Return to the Motherland cum International Youth Dance Festival’ Photography Contest

MACAU, July 15 - The Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) is holding a photogrgaphy contest concurrently with the Student and Youth Show in Celebration of Macao’s Return to the Motherland cum International Youth Dance Festival, which will take place from 20 to 25 July. Macao residents are welcome to participate in the contest and take the opportunity to capture memorable moments of the event and join together in the double celebration.

The ‘Student and Youth Show in Celebration of Macao’s Return to the Motherland cum International Youth Dance Festival’ Photography Contest is organised in co-operation with The Photographic Society of Macao. Targeted at Macao residents aged 13 or over, the contest is divided into two categories, namely the Youth Category and the Open Category, with each having one champion, one first runner-up, one second runner-up and 10 merit awards. The entry submission period is from 5 to 26 August 2024. Entries must be 8″ × 10″ (20 cm × 25.5 cm) photographs, either black and white or colour, whereas composite pictures will not be accepted.

Interested parties may scan the QR code on the poster or visit the DSEDJ’s website to download the contest regulations and application form. For further information, please call the Centre of Experimentation for the Youth on 28332084 during office hours, or browse the event webpage (https://portal.dsedj.gov.mo/webdsejspace/site/dance/2024/) or the website of The Photographic Society of Macao (http://www.psm.org/ch/).