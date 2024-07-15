Submit Release
Unleashing Innovation at the Polkadot Championship 'Bali/APAC Edition'

World class hackers are gathering in Bali in August 2024.

BALI, INDONESIA, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Polkadot Championship Hackathon is an innovative event designed to bring together top talent in the web3 and blockchain space. Hosted by CCTF DAO and sponsored by Polkadot, this hackathon aims to foster creativity and technical prowess among participants, providing a platform for coders, hackers, and tech-business professionals to showcase their skills and compete for substantial rewards.

Why Indonesia?

Indonesia is rapidly emerging as a significant player in the global technology and blockchain arena. As one of the fastest-growing economies in the region, Indonesia’s interest in technology, particularly in blockchain and cryptocurrency, is soaring. The country’s tech-savvy population and supportive regulatory environment make it an ideal location for hosting such a prestigious event.

Focus on the APAC Region

The organizer team is particularly excited to welcome participants from the APAC region. This hackathon will take place in Bali, Denpasar, on August 19-20, 2024, just two days before Coinfest Asia 2024. This timing provides a unique opportunity for developers and tech enthusiasts to participate in the hackathon while already planning to attend the Coinfest conference. It’s a perfect blend of competition and learning, wrapped in the vibrant atmosphere of Bali.

Concept and Excitement

Participants in the hackathon can expect a dynamic and results-driven experience, with numerous opportunities to network with key figures in the industry. Topics covered during the event will range from decentralized governance to smart contract applications and user acquisition strategies. With a total prize pool of $10,000, this event is not only a competition but a celebration of innovation and collaboration.

For more information and to register, visit the Polkadot Championship website.

