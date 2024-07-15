New E-Marketplace Platform Aims to Solve Procurement Processes for Industrial Businesses
eINDUSTRIFY designed to streamline procurement processes and reduce buyer lead times. This innovative platform goes beyond offering simple digital storefronts for suppliers, addressing the high costs, lack of transparency, and inefficient processes that hamper modern enterprise procurement. It aims to remove friction within the industrial sectors, including power generation, oil and gas, metals and mining, renewables, telecom, and data center companies worldwide.
— Junaid Ali, CEO
“This platform is already attracting interest from industrial giants searching for cost savings, transparency, and efficiency. Launching this e-marketplace is our response to the exponential growth in demand from buyers—10 times more growth than traditional procurement methods. Backed by a robust support system, this new company is entering the market with a bustling marketplace creating benefits for industrial buyers and sellers around the world” said Junaid Ali, CEO.
The platform reduces barriers to entering the procurement market by providing instant information on product availability, making it faster and easier for sellers of all sizes to connect with global purchasers. It begins with the essentials—pick, pack, ship, and delivery—and extends its convenience with services such as installation, maintenance, and operations, available through its parent company.
Buyers Race Towards Digital Transformation
Those responsible for outfitting their enterprises with the necessary equipment are embracing anything that makes the process more efficient and cost-effective. Buyers can request a quote or proposal and access a global network of suppliers specific to their needs. The platform’s automation eliminates manual back-and-forth, provides personalized recommendations, and directs users to the best suppliers.
Suppliers Answer the Call
This new e-marketplace aims to empower the industrial procurement market through the people and companies already looking to expand their reach. Sellers from all over the world can register and set up personalized digital storefronts, fully supported by a technical team. Unlike other platforms that conceal supplier identity, this platform offers full visibility, enabling and empowering sellers. This allows suppliers to position products in a competitive e-commerce marketplace with access to tech infrastructure, CRM, marketing, logistics, and industrial services.
Procurement Redefined
“It’s surprising to think that the nearly $600 billion global industrial machinery market often operates their procurement through emails and a multitude of spreadsheets,” said Ali. “As the wave of online transactions continues to grow, it’s clear that the model is not sustainable, so this e-marketplace has been born. Industrial buyers need quality procurement solutions that give them a competitive edge.”
About eINDUSTRIFY | A Prismecs Company
This pioneering eProcurement service is transforming how businesses acquire products. The platform elevates the procurement process with advanced technology, user-friendly design, and a comprehensive understanding of industrial needs. Backed by a leader in turnkey energy and industrial services solutions, it connects customers and suppliers on a global scale, facilitating seamless transactions and operational excellence. Buyers and sellers can join the platform in five minutes with hassle-free registration.
For more information, visit the platform’s website: https://eindustrify.com
About Prismecs
Prismecs is a leader in turnkey energy and industrial services solutions for industrial businesses and organizations within the oil & gas, power, energy, renewables and telecom sectors. It offers comprehensive and innovative engineering solutions (EPCM), reliable operations and maintenance support, and cutting-edge technology services. It is a dedicated partner for efficiently managing and optimizing operations, currently delivering a robust suite of services in 15+ countries across five continents. It strengthens access to industrial markets from project inception to product delivery and personnel support by delivering integrated, turnkey solutions for the world’s toughest operations. To learn more, visit the company’s website: https://prismecs.com
Chris Marton
eINDUSTRIFY
+1 415-640-0610
marketing@eindustrify.com