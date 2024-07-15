L.A.'s Concierge Dentist; Drs. Jay Grossman & Davita Danesh Reveals: 5 Habits That Keep Dentists in Business

Concierge Dentistry

These Habits Can Cause a Surprising Amount of Damage to Your Teeth. Here are the pitfalls and solutions.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned concierge dentists Dr. Jay Grossman and Davita Danesh shed light on everyday habits that can significantly harm teeth—drawing from years of experience and a deep understanding of dental health, Drs. Grossman and Danesh aim to educate the public on behaviors that frequently lead to dental emergencies.

1. Chewing on Hard Objects: "A few years ago, I booked an emergency visit with my dentist for a cracked molar," Dr. Grossman recalls. "It happened while crunching on unpopped popcorn kernels, which I find weirdly satisfying." This habit is a common cause of tooth fractures, and Dr. Grossman urges everyone to avoid chewing on hard objects like ice and pens.

2. Sipping Energy / Sugar Drinks: Energy drinks, soda, and coffee are acidic and can erode enamel over time. "People sip on these drinks all day, which is the worst because they bathe their teeth in acid and sugar," Dr. Danesh explains. She advises consuming such beverages quickly and rinsing with water or brushing shortly afterward.

3. Vaping: While vaping is often perceived as safer than smoking, it still involves inhaling nicotine and other harmful chemicals. "Nicotine increases bacteria, which increases plaque in your mouth," Dr. Grossman says. Studies show that vaping can lead to an unhealthy oral microbiome and can cause mouth cancer, much like traditional smoking.

4. Using Fluoride-Free Toothpaste: Dr. Grossman emphasizes the importance of fluoride in dental care. "Using fluoride-free toothpaste significantly increases your risk for dental decay," he warns. Fluoride strengthens enamel and inhibits cavity-causing bacteria. If you are opposed to fluoride, you must use toothpaste with natural, remineralizing elements like hydroxyapatite, a naturally occurring calcium mineral found in teeth. I’m a big fan of Grind Toothpaste, says Grossman, so much so that I took a board position with this state-of-the-art product. https://tinyurl.com/Grind-HNT

5. Neglecting Oral Hygiene: "Brushing your teeth twice daily and flossing at night is simply a must. There is no way around dental health if you do not invest 5 minutes daily to protect your teeth from bacteria. Adding a water picture to the routine gets you bonus points.

Drs. Grossman & Danesh hope that by highlighting these habits, individuals will make more informed decisions about their dental health. For more tips and personalized dental care, visit their office or contact his team for an appointment.

About Concierge Dentistry:

Experience exceptional care and compassion at Concierge Dentistry. For 35 years, we have been dedicated to making a positive impact by providing over 125,000 unhoused veterans, survivors of domestic violence, and foster children with more than $10 million in pro bono dental care.

Our concierge, state-of-the-art dental office prioritizes your time and delivers world-class dentistry. Dr. Grossman holds two active professorships at UCLA and NYU and is the Chief Dental Officer of Grind Oral Care. A former Lieutenant in the United States Navy Dental Corps, he founded Homeless Not Toothless in 1992 and remains dedicated to this non-profit organization. Join us in spreading smiles and making a difference in our community. For more information, visit Dr. Jay Grossman's website or contact their office at (310) 820-0123.