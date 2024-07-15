Newborn & Infant Care

You really are in charge of a whole human now, and we know you'll do a great job! Here's some extra help:

Becoming a Mom ® : is an evidence-based prenatal education program that is delivered in a group setting across many Kansas communities, as well as can be accessed virtually in a number of communities.

Home Visiting: Becoming a parent is hard, and finding help is easy with Home Visiting! No-cost support from trained Home Visitors can help connect you and your growing family to programs and services.

Breastfeeding: The Kansas Breastfeeding Coalition is a statewide organization working collaboratively to promote and protect breastfeeding/human milk feeding in order to improve the health of Kansas families.

Safe Sleep (PDF): The American Academy of Pediatrics and KIDS Network agree on the ABC's of safe sleep -- a baby should always sleep alone, on the back, and in a crib. Use the Safe Sleep booklet linked as your guide.

Children with Special Health Care Needs: This KDHE program provides specialized medical services to infants, children, and youth up to age 21 who have eligible medical conditions. See if your child qualifies.

1-800-Children: No question is too big or too small when it comes to parenting. Find helpful resources and supports near you through this site or connect with a real person by calling 1-800-CHILDREN.