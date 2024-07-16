Steve Harvill, Leading Business Strategist, Stresses the Importance of Turning Employee Training into Tangible Results

Steve Harvill

Steve Harvill stresses the importance of designing and implementing effective training strategies to ensure new tools and techniques yield measurable outcomes.

LOS ANGELES , UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steve Harvill, a prominent business strategist, best-selling author, and founder of Creative Ventures, stresses the importance of developing successful training techniques that employees can utilize and apply to work and life. Harvill says the discussion of leadership is not a new topic but a broadly studied subject. However, while this subject has been intensely looked into, the issue of leadership is complex and intertwined with the need for effective development.

“There’s a lot of talk around leadership lately. Actually, the focus on leadership has been around since the cultural organization of our species. Thousands of white papers are released every year around the idea of leadership. Over 50,000 books with leadership in the title are on Amazon alone," explains Harvill.

Harvill says the talk around leadership training and development will quickly turn to impact. Does the development of leadership work? When designed and delivered properly, it does work. He says, "I have the honor of working on a number of leadership development programs for a lot of clients." But, the conversation will slip into the overall problem with training. Understanding the impact and efficacy of employee training is crucial because it directly influences organizational success. Effective training drives performance, fosters innovation, and improves employee engagement and retention. Conversely, poorly designed training programs can waste resources, fail to produce meaningful results, and lead to employee disillusionment.

“I get it. We expect our training and development budget to provide definable results. We should be getting better. But there is a problem: we don’t train to a desired outcome, and we lack the intestinal fortitude to hold our teams accountable for the application of their learning,” Harvill states.

Steve Harvill says the issue is the "whirlwind of daily life." After completing a training program, individuals return to their routines filled with emails, phone calls, meetings, and deadlines. The challenge lies in fitting new knowledge into this chaos. Harvill emphasizes limiting focus to one, two, or three actionable items that fit the individual's context, acknowledging that no one can completely transform their skills overnight. "If you think like this, shift your perspective on expectations and design to your desired outcome, you get better results," notes Harvill.

“Impactful, value-driven learning is a process, not an event, and the investment in training and development is not an option. If you don’t, you will find directions to the road littered with companies that once were king of the hill, who stood on their laurels and found their place in the market in the rear-view mirror,” concludes Harvill.

Steve Harvill, President of Creative Ventures, brings over four decades of experience sharing innovative concepts and strategies with various companies. From Fortune 500 giants to burgeoning startups, Steve and his team at Creative Ventures have crafted transformative programs that transcend industry boundaries and challenge conventional thinking. With a background in science and a tenure as president of two successful companies, Steve leverages his leadership acumen and empirical insights to fortify his principles. Whether delivering presentations, conducting workshops, or providing consultancy services, Steve's expertise in Leadership, Sales, Marketing, Innovation, and The Client Experience consistently offers actionable insights to propel businesses forward. His extensive client roster, including renowned names such as Apple, Zappos, IBM, Frito Lay, Morgan Stanley, and Wells Fargo, underscores his invaluable impact on each organization.

