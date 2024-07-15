Hosting Infrastructure Services Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities

Hosting Infrastructure Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hosting infrastructure services market has experienced robust growth in recent years, from $15.28 billion in 2023 to $16.66 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growth of the internet and e-commerce, increased demand for web hosting, expansion of online businesses, rising data storage needs.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The hosting infrastructure services market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $23.04 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to proliferation of edge computing, adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud strategies, increased demand for managed hosting services, rising focus on cybersecurity for hosting infrastructure.

Growth Driver Of The Hosting Infrastructure Services Market

The surging E-commerce sector is expected to boost the growth of the hosted infrastructure services market going forward. E-commerce refers to the trade of goods and services online. Hosted infrastructure services help to handle several server chores associated with running an e-commerce business, such as controlling traffic, keeping the system safe, and updating software.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the hosting infrastructure services market include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, AT&T Inc., Dell Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., The International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Equinix Inc., NetApp Inc., GoDaddy Operating Company LLC, Rackspace Technology Inc., Aruba Networks, Nutanix Inc., IONOS Group SE, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc., HostGator, Namecheap Inc., Bluehost Inc., HostMonster, Liquid Web, Hetzner Online GmbH , InMotion Hosting Inc., Linode LLC, GreenGeeks, Scaleway, FastComet Inc., A2 Hosting Inc., Vultr.

Major companies operating in the hosted infrastructure services market are focusing on collaborations to sustain their position in the market. Collaboration is the act of working together or cooperating with others to create or achieve something.

Segments:

1) By Offering: Solution, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On Premises

3) By Enterprises: Small Enterprises And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By End User: Energy And Utilities, Defense And Government, Manufacturing, Transportation And Logistics, Telecom, Information Technology (IT) And Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES), Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the hosting infrastructure services market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of hosting infrastructure services.

Hosting Infrastructure Services Market Definition

Hosting infrastructure service refers to a form of service in which a server is situated off-site in a data center and is entirely devoted to a specific company. It is used to host secure, scalable, and completely customizable high-performance web applications that may be tailored to a user's specific demands for content delivery.

Hosting Infrastructure Services Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Hosting Infrastructure Services Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on hosting infrastructure services market size, hosting infrastructure services market drivers and trends, hosting infrastructure services market major players, hosting infrastructure services competitors' revenues, hosting infrastructure services market positioning, and hosting infrastructure services market growth across geographies. The hosting infrastructure services market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

