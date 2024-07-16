Drivee AI Unveils Revolutionary AI Sales Agent and 360 Imaging Solutions for Auto Dealerships
Drivee AI launches AI Sales Agent for human-like instant lead responses and follow-ups, and AI 360 Imaging for immersive vehicle presentationPALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drivee AI, a leader in automotive technology innovation, is thrilled to announce the launch of its cutting-edge AI Sales Agent and AI 360 Imaging solutions. These groundbreaking technologies are set to revolutionize the auto dealership industry, enhancing customer engagement, streamlining sales processes, and providing an immersive vehicle viewing experience.
The AI Sales Agent, powered by Drivee's advanced artificial intelligence, is designed to be the first responder to customer inquiries, ensuring that leads are addressed in less than 30 seconds. This immediate response capability is complemented by consistent follow-ups over a 30-day period and missed call responses, ensuring no lead is left unattended. The AI Sales Agent also includes powerful text message campaigns to keep potential buyers engaged and informed. A pioneering feature, soon to be available, is Drivee's AI voice technology, which will facilitate natural and interactive conversations with customers, offering a personalized touch and elevating the overall customer experience.
In addition to the AI Sales Agent, Drivee AI is introducing its state-of-the-art AI 360 Imaging solution. This innovative technology captures high-resolution, 360-degree images of vehicles using a simple iPhone or Android-based app, and the entire process takes less than 7 minutes. This quick and efficient method allows dealerships to provide prospective buyers with an interactive and immersive viewing experience. Customers can explore every detail of a vehicle from the comfort of their homes, enhancing their decision-making process. The AI 360 Imaging solution delivers showroom-quality views without the need for a physical showroom or turntable, similar to the experiences offered by CarMax and Carvana. This solution is seamlessly integrated into dealership websites and their advertising platforms, providing a virtual showroom that is accessible anytime, anywhere.
"We are excited to bring these transformative technologies to the auto dealership industry," said Shaun Boland, CEO of Drivee AI. "Our AI Sales Agent and AI 360 Imaging solutions are designed to meet the evolving needs of modern consumers, who demand convenience, personalization, and detailed information. By leveraging AI, we are empowering dealerships to deliver exceptional customer experiences and stay ahead in a competitive market. We are particularly enthusiastic about the upcoming AI voice technology, which will set a new standard in customer interaction."
Drivee AI has established partnerships with major advertising platforms such as CarGurus, Cars.com, and AutoTrader, as well as leading DMS providers like Dealer.com, Dealer Inspire, VIN Solutions, and DealerCenter. Founded by serial entrepreneurs with extensive experience in the automotive industry, Drivee AI has also secured a strategic investment, ensuring robust support for its ongoing innovation and growth. Further enhancing its offerings, Drivee AI is developing new technologies for dealers, including Service department AI, Finance AI, and an AI buyer for vehicle acquisition from private parties and auctions.
Drivee AI's innovative solutions are already making waves, with major auto dealerships nationwide adopting the technology and experiencing significant improvements in customer engagement and sales efficiency. Committed to continuous innovation and support, Drivee AI ensures its clients remain at the forefront of automotive technology advancements. For more information about Drivee AI and its revolutionary solutions and to book a demo visit, www.drivee.ai
