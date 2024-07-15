Wales Welcomes the 2025 XTERRA Trail Run World Championship
- Eryri National Park (Snowdonia) will award the XTERRA Half Marathon and Trail Marathon World Champion titles for 2025.
- Welsh cultural celebrations, community activities and open races for beginners, kids and ultra runners set to accommodate a wide range of global participants.
- Registration and qualification criteria for championship available at XTERRAplanet.com
Eryri National Park (Snowdonia) has been selected as the host venue for the 2025 XTERRA Trail Run World Championship, taking place on July 12-13.
The off-road competition will unite trail runners qualified through XTERRA Trail Run World Series events worldwide, competing in the Trail Marathon and Half Marathon distances for a $10,000 prize purse and the title of 2025 XTERRA Trail Run World Champion.
This will mark the 16th annual XTERRA Trail Run World Championship, continuing its tradition of showcasing top-tier trail running in some of the most scenic and challenging terrains globally. Snowdonia (Eryri) offers a majestic backdrop for the event, known for its rugged landscapes and outdoor sports heritage.
The weekend-long festival will not only feature competitive races but will also include a series of community and family-oriented activities. The event aims to provide an inclusive experience that celebrates trail running, community engagement, and the natural beauty of the host location.
Event History and Course Description
XTERRA Snowdonia Eryri, a celebrated trail running festival in Llanberis, Wales, has been a key XTERRA event for three years and a significant highlight of the XTERRA Trail Run World Series. Now entering its fourth year of offering some of the UK's most demanding trail races, the continued partnership with local organizers Always Aim High Events will elevate the weekend’s events into the climax of the 2025 trail running season.
Half Marathon (21K): Starting and finishing in the iconic Welsh village of Llanberis, the Half Marathon is a championship worthy challenge with over 1,192 meters of ascent, largely concentrated on Wales’ highest peak, Yr Wyddfa (Mt. Snowdon). The course begins with a climb through Llanberis and into Maesgwm (Telegraph Valley), before tackling the steep ascent of the Snowdon Ranger Path.
Runners then cross the railway, reach the Finger Stone, and commence a technical descent down the Llanberis Path through woodlands past Dolbadarn Castle and ascend the steep Zig Zag path leading into the Dinorwig Slate Quarries, a UNESCO World Heritage site, before a downhill sprint to the finish line.
Trail Marathon (44K): The pinnacle of UK trail running, is a 1,685 meters ascent, circling and summiting Yr Wyddfa (Mt. Snowdon). The course takes runners on a meticulously designed route through some of the most scenic and historic sites in the region. Out of Llanberis, athletes head towards Rhyd Ddu, a small village known for its views and welcoming atmosphere. From there, the path leads to Beddgelert, famous for its folklore and riverside trails, and then onto the serene valleys of Nant Gwynant.
The real challenge begins as the trail ascends the PyG Track, a path known for its rugged steepness and technical difficulty, leading up to the iconic Finger Stone. This segment rewards athletes with panoramic views across the park and beyond, possibly sighting the Irish Sea on clear days. After reaching the summit, the descent follows the Llanberis Path, running parallel to the historic mountain railway towards the finish line.
Quotes from Leading Voices
Doug Hall, XTERRA EMEA General Manager:
"We're so excited to be delivering the XTERRA Trail Run World Championship to Eryri National Park (Snowdonia) for 2025. The region is outstandingly beautiful, the community is welcoming, and the races are more than tough enough to challenge the very best on the planet over our World Championship distances."
Tim Lloyd, Managing Director of Always Aim High Events:
“We are absolutely thrilled to be bringing a major trail running event to Wales, especially to my hometown of Llanberis. As a local event organizer, it is immensely important for us to showcase the heritage, language, and culture of our region, as well as bringing a tremendous economic boost to the local community and businesses. This event, like all our events, provides the perfect opportunity.”
Kostas Koumargialis, XTERRA Business Development Director:
"We are very proud to have the opportunity to host our biggest trail run event in Wales. The area has stunning landscapes and incredible trails that are perfectly suited for such an event. It is a unique opportunity to showcase our commitment to promoting outdoor sports, and we look forward to welcoming runners from all over the world to experience the best that Wales has to offer."
Community Engagement and Additional Activities
The 2025 XTERRA Trail Run World Championship aims to celebrate community and outdoor adventure. Alongside the Half Marathon and Trail Marathon championship races that require qualification, a 10K Trail Run and 57K Ultra Marathon are open to all.
The weekend’s festivities will also embrace community contribution, with a children’s and family fun run where all proceeds go to the local Mountain Rescue Team. The event village will serve as a hub for entertainment, featuring live music, local food vendors, and an expo with support from the Welsh Government Major Events team.
For detailed information on qualification criteria, please visit XTERRA’s qualification page.
Registration for qualified athletes will open soon at the XTERRA Snowdonia Eryri event page.
About XTERRA
XTERRA is a global lifestyle brand that champions the outdoor enthusiast in their pursuit of relentless adventure. From pioneering the sport of cross-triathlon in 1996, XTERRA has grown to become a leading brand in off-road adventure through the XTERRA World Tour, XTERRA Trail Run World Series and the XTERRA World Cup, connecting an eco-aware community of worldwide explorers that seek to protect the places where they play.
