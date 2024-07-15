Celebrate Summerween with the One-Year Anniversary of Rektok Ross’s TikTok Viral Thriller SUMMER RENTAL
Celebrate Summerween with SUMMER RENTAL with an Audiobook release and a Special $0.99 BookBub Featured Deal!LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bestselling, award-winning author Rektok Ross invites readers to celebrate Summerween with the first anniversary celebration of her TikTok viral, bestselling thriller “SUMMER RENTAL.”
“SUMMER RENTAL” was selected as a highly coveted “BookBub Featured Deal” and the heart-pounding, twisty psychological thriller will be available in E-book format for just $0.99 from Monday,, July 15 through Sunday, July 21, 2024.
In addition, the audiobook version of “SUMMER RENTAL,” narrated by award-winning narrator Caitlin Kelly, has also been released. Kelly, renowned for her work on the international blockbuster bestselling series “The Cruel Prince” by Holly Black, brings her exceptional talent to this thriller. She has also narrated for bestselling authors Melissa de la Cruz, Kasie West, Paul Tremblay, Joyce Carol Oates, Darcy Coates, Adrienne Young, Erin Watt, and others.
Described as "Mean Girls" meets "Scream," “SUMMER RENTAL” is a “clever” locked-room thriller (Publishers Weekly) that is “impossible to put down” (Collider). The book follows a group of popular “mean girls” stranded on an island during a hurricane with a serial killer on the loose. A timely novel in light of today’s current events, SUMMER RENTAL explores complex societal issues surrounding toxic female friendships and the harms of bullying within the framework of a fun, sexy thriller reminiscent of classic, beloved horror movie staples like I Know What You Did Last Summer, Urban Legend, and, of course, Scream. The novel is perfect for fans of Freida McFadden, Natasha Preston, Lucy Foley, and Colleen Hover and is a great addition to summer beach reads and fall thriller/horror book clubs.
Originally priced at $5.99, this limited-time $0.99 discount offers thriller enthusiasts and new readers alike the perfect opportunity to experience a story that has captivated audiences and critics alike.
Praise for “SUMMER RENTAL”:
‘Summer Rental’ Harkens Back to ’90s Slashers and to ‘Mean Girls’ - The Hollywood Reporter
“Bestselling author Rektok Ross returns with this clever locked-room thriller” – Publishers Weekly.
“Impossible to put down” – Collider
"Rektok Ross offers readers genuinely diverse characters, each of whom continues to grow throughout the narrative… Brace for impact readers, [Ross] holds little back” - Kirkus Reviews
Don’t miss out on the audiobook and this exclusive Ebook deal and chance to own a thrilling masterpiece at an unbeatable price. Mark your calendars and get ready to experience the suspense and excitement of “SUMMER RENTAL” like never before.
About the Author:
Rektok Ross is a bestselling author known for crafting gripping and immersive psychological thrillers. With a knack for creating intense and unpredictable narratives, Ross has quickly become a favorite among thriller fans.
Rektok is a trial attorney turned award-winning and bestselling author, screenwriter, and producer. An avid reader since childhood, she writes exactly the books she loves to escape into herself: exciting thrillers with strong female leads, swoon-worthy love interests, and life-changing moments. She graduated from the University of Florida School of Journalism and obtained her juris doctorate at the University of Miami School of Law. Originally from South Florida, she splits her time between San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas with her husband, stepkids, and dogs. She is the recipient of several awards, including the American Fiction Awards, IAN Book of the Year Awards, Readers’ Favorite Book Awards, the Chanticleer Dante Rossetti Book Awards, and Women Writing the West. Her debut young adult thriller, SKI WEEKEND, was named a “best book” of 2021 by Cosmopolitan, Entertainment Weekly, Parade, BookRiot, Yahoo!Life, Brit + Co., BookTrib, J-14, and more and is currently in development for a major motion picture. You can find her online just about anywhere at @RektokRoss, as well as on her website, www.RektokRoss.com, where she blogs about books and writing.
