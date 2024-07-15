Bioxytran Announces Dr. Milanova Appointed to Board of Directors
Seasoned healthcare executive and experienced board member brings decades of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry leadership
Bioxytran Inc. (OTCQB:BIXT)BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BIOXYTRAN, INC. (OTCQB: BIXT) (the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing oral and intravenous drugs to treat COVID-19 and other viral causing diseases is pleased to announce that the appointment of a new independent director, Dr. Radka Milanova, to the company’s Board of Directors. Dr. Milanova is a seasoned healthcare executive and experienced board member who brings decades of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry leadership.
Dr. Milanova led five Investigational New Drug Applications (IND) and two successful New Drug Applications (NDA). She was instrumental in a number of research and development programs that ultimately led to eight granted patents and seventeen publications. Dr. Milanova has unique insight in practical pharmaceutical development as well as a deep background in business development and licensing which will be beneficial for Bioxytran. She holds a PhD in Organic Chemistry form Simon Fraser University, in Canada. During her career she has held a number of executive positions in various biotechnology companies.
“As a long-term supporter of Bioxytran, it’s an honor to be part of this board of directors and drive our drug development programs forward,” said Radka Milanova, Director of Bioxytran. “I look forward to drawing on my industry and leadership experience in this role to support the ground breaking work of Bioxytran. We have an incredible opportunity to break the centuries old paradigm of treating viral side effects instead of the root cause of the infection, and target non-curable advanced-stage metastatic cancers. The team Dr. Platt assembled, has developed a platform technology in glycovirology capable of neutralizing almost any virus as well as other therapeutic indications. When it comes to drug design, Bioxytran has the unique capability of using Artificial Intelligence to optimize the molecule to the target galectin disease signature using complex carbohydrates. Words cannot adequately express the revolutionary impact this technology could have on the world.”
“I have been working with Dr. Milanova for a number of years and have always found her insight constructive contribution with great value to the Company,” said David Platt, CEO of Bioxytran Inc. “Her experience will help Bioxytran move forward as a company, advancing our platform technology through later stage clinical trials and commercialization.”
About Bioxytran, Inc.
Bioxytran, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering a library of novel carbohydrate structures using artificial intelligence software that interprets the Nuclear Magnetic Resonance imaging of druggable targets like the galectin fold to create a rational drug design. The leading drug candidates vetted by in vitro testing, are capable of neutralizing viruses. The peer-reviewed discovery of the galectin fold located on the spike proteins of viruses such as COVID-19, RSV, and H1N1 demonstrate there exists a conserved region on the spike in which Bioxytran’s molecules achieve virus neutralization. The extent of the carbohydrate structure’s ability to neutralize untested viruses is unknown just like the initial discovery of antibiotics last century and its ability to treat a broad spectrum of bacterial infections. Applications of this platform technology extend to the treatment of significant unmet medical needs in virology, degenerative disease, and hypoxia. The leading drug candidate, Prolectin-M, is a new class of antiviral drug designed to antagonize galectins implicated in inflammatory, fibrotic, and malignant diseases. Bioxytran’s other development programs are for pulmonary fibrosis and stroke treatment. More information can be found at www.bioxytraninc.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements as defined under federal law, including those related to the performance of technology described in this press release. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Such statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties. Known material factors that could cause Bioxytran’s actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by such forward-looking statements are described in the forward-looking statements and risk factors in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and those risk factors set forth from time-to-time in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Bioxytran undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required under federal securities laws.
