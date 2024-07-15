Submit Release
News Search

There were 242 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,889 in the last 365 days.

Tri Point OLM Preliminary Season Starts Soon

2024 Tri Point Regional Queens

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, USA, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tri Point Regional Beauty Seasons competition kicks off in August. Here are the dates and locations for the preliminaries:

1. August 11th - Townson, MD
2. August 18th - New Castle, DE
3. August 25th - Lancaster, PA

The Tri Point Regional Beauty Season’s competition promises to be an exciting event for participants and spectators alike. Here are additional details about the competition:
Eligibility

• Girls: All ages are welcome.
• Boys: Up to age six are eligible to compete.

Categories

Participants will compete in various categories that may include:

• Beauty/Evening Wear: Judging on overall appearance, poise, and personality.
• Personality in Sports Wear: Contestants present themselves in casual attire. Contestants will have the opportunity to briefly introduce themselves.
• On Stage Question (3 and Up) : Participants will be asked one question by the host.

Judging Criteria

The judges will evaluate participants based on several factors:

• Stage Presence: Confidence and ability to engage the audience.
• Personality: How well the contestant expresses themselves and interacts.
• Attire: Appropriateness and style of the outfits worn during different segments.

Prizes and Awards

Winners in each category and overall titles will receive:

• Crowns and Sashes: For top placements in each age group and category.
• Trophies and Medals: To recognize outstanding performances.

How to Register

Interested participants can register online or at designated registration events. Details for registration include:

• Online Registration: Available through the official Tri Point Regional Beauty Season website at tripointolm.com.
• Registration Fee: Participants are required to pay a fee, which covers entry into the competition and any additional categories they wish to participate in.
• Deadline: Ensure to register before the deadline to secure a spot in the competition.

Contact Information

For more details and inquiries:

• Website: tripointolm.com
• Email: tripoint@ourlittlemiss.com
• Phone: 3022933822

This event provides an excellent opportunity for contestants to showcase their personalities, build confidence, and enjoy a memorable experience.

Additional Details

Participation Guidelines

• Attire Requirements: Specific attire requirements for each segment will be provided upon registration. Generally, contestants are expected to wear age-appropriate and tasteful clothing.
• Behavior Expectations: All contestants and their families are expected to demonstrate good sportsmanship and respect towards other participants, judges, and organizers.

Preparation Tips

• Practice: Regularly practice walking, posing and above all, smiling
• Confidence: Focus on building self-confidence and maintaining a positive attitude.
• Health and Well-Being: Ensure a balanced diet and proper rest, especially before the competition day.
• Support System: Involve family and friends for encouragement and constructive feedback.

Transportation and Accommodation

• Transportation: Information on transportation options and parking facilities at each location will be provided.
• Accommodation: Special rates for nearby hotels will be available for participants and their families. Booking details will be shared upon registration.

Health and Safety Measures

• COVID-19 Precautions: The event will adhere to local health guidelines, including mask-wearing, sanitization stations, and social distancing where necessary.
• First Aid: On-site medical assistance will be available in case of emergencies.

Testimonials

Hear from past participants and winners:

• Emma R.: "Participating in the Tri Point Regional Beauty Seasons was an unforgettable experience. I made new friends, gained confidence, and had so much fun!"
• Sophia L.: "The competition helped me improve my public speaking and stage presence. It was an amazing opportunity to showcase my talents."

Volunteer Opportunities

The event also welcomes volunteers to assist with various aspects, including registration, backstage help, and crowd management. Volunteers will receive certificates of appreciation and be part of an exciting event.

The Tri Point Regional Beauty Seasons competition is not only about beauty but also about personal growth, building confidence, and creating lasting memories.

Denita Boss
Tri Point OLM Regional Pageants
+1 302-293-3822
tripoint@ourlittlemiss.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

You just read:

Tri Point OLM Preliminary Season Starts Soon

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more