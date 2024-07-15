Tri Point OLM Preliminary Season Starts Soon
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tri Point Regional Beauty Seasons competition kicks off in August. Here are the dates and locations for the preliminaries:
1. August 11th - Townson, MD
2. August 18th - New Castle, DE
3. August 25th - Lancaster, PA
The Tri Point Regional Beauty Season’s competition promises to be an exciting event for participants and spectators alike. Here are additional details about the competition:
Eligibility
• Girls: All ages are welcome.
• Boys: Up to age six are eligible to compete.
Categories
Participants will compete in various categories that may include:
• Beauty/Evening Wear: Judging on overall appearance, poise, and personality.
• Personality in Sports Wear: Contestants present themselves in casual attire. Contestants will have the opportunity to briefly introduce themselves.
• On Stage Question (3 and Up) : Participants will be asked one question by the host.
Judging Criteria
The judges will evaluate participants based on several factors:
• Stage Presence: Confidence and ability to engage the audience.
• Personality: How well the contestant expresses themselves and interacts.
• Attire: Appropriateness and style of the outfits worn during different segments.
Prizes and Awards
Winners in each category and overall titles will receive:
• Crowns and Sashes: For top placements in each age group and category.
• Trophies and Medals: To recognize outstanding performances.
How to Register
Interested participants can register online or at designated registration events. Details for registration include:
• Online Registration: Available through the official Tri Point Regional Beauty Season website at tripointolm.com.
• Registration Fee: Participants are required to pay a fee, which covers entry into the competition and any additional categories they wish to participate in.
• Deadline: Ensure to register before the deadline to secure a spot in the competition.
Contact Information
For more details and inquiries:
• Website: tripointolm.com
• Email: tripoint@ourlittlemiss.com
• Phone: 3022933822
This event provides an excellent opportunity for contestants to showcase their personalities, build confidence, and enjoy a memorable experience.
Additional Details
Participation Guidelines
• Attire Requirements: Specific attire requirements for each segment will be provided upon registration. Generally, contestants are expected to wear age-appropriate and tasteful clothing.
• Behavior Expectations: All contestants and their families are expected to demonstrate good sportsmanship and respect towards other participants, judges, and organizers.
Preparation Tips
• Practice: Regularly practice walking, posing and above all, smiling
• Confidence: Focus on building self-confidence and maintaining a positive attitude.
• Health and Well-Being: Ensure a balanced diet and proper rest, especially before the competition day.
• Support System: Involve family and friends for encouragement and constructive feedback.
Transportation and Accommodation
• Transportation: Information on transportation options and parking facilities at each location will be provided.
• Accommodation: Special rates for nearby hotels will be available for participants and their families. Booking details will be shared upon registration.
Health and Safety Measures
• COVID-19 Precautions: The event will adhere to local health guidelines, including mask-wearing, sanitization stations, and social distancing where necessary.
• First Aid: On-site medical assistance will be available in case of emergencies.
Testimonials
Hear from past participants and winners:
• Emma R.: "Participating in the Tri Point Regional Beauty Seasons was an unforgettable experience. I made new friends, gained confidence, and had so much fun!"
• Sophia L.: "The competition helped me improve my public speaking and stage presence. It was an amazing opportunity to showcase my talents."
Volunteer Opportunities
The event also welcomes volunteers to assist with various aspects, including registration, backstage help, and crowd management. Volunteers will receive certificates of appreciation and be part of an exciting event.
The Tri Point Regional Beauty Seasons competition is not only about beauty but also about personal growth, building confidence, and creating lasting memories.
Denita Boss
1. August 11th - Townson, MD
2. August 18th - New Castle, DE
3. August 25th - Lancaster, PA
The Tri Point Regional Beauty Season’s competition promises to be an exciting event for participants and spectators alike. Here are additional details about the competition:
Eligibility
• Girls: All ages are welcome.
• Boys: Up to age six are eligible to compete.
Categories
Participants will compete in various categories that may include:
• Beauty/Evening Wear: Judging on overall appearance, poise, and personality.
• Personality in Sports Wear: Contestants present themselves in casual attire. Contestants will have the opportunity to briefly introduce themselves.
• On Stage Question (3 and Up) : Participants will be asked one question by the host.
Judging Criteria
The judges will evaluate participants based on several factors:
• Stage Presence: Confidence and ability to engage the audience.
• Personality: How well the contestant expresses themselves and interacts.
• Attire: Appropriateness and style of the outfits worn during different segments.
Prizes and Awards
Winners in each category and overall titles will receive:
• Crowns and Sashes: For top placements in each age group and category.
• Trophies and Medals: To recognize outstanding performances.
How to Register
Interested participants can register online or at designated registration events. Details for registration include:
• Online Registration: Available through the official Tri Point Regional Beauty Season website at tripointolm.com.
• Registration Fee: Participants are required to pay a fee, which covers entry into the competition and any additional categories they wish to participate in.
• Deadline: Ensure to register before the deadline to secure a spot in the competition.
Contact Information
For more details and inquiries:
• Website: tripointolm.com
• Email: tripoint@ourlittlemiss.com
• Phone: 3022933822
This event provides an excellent opportunity for contestants to showcase their personalities, build confidence, and enjoy a memorable experience.
Additional Details
Participation Guidelines
• Attire Requirements: Specific attire requirements for each segment will be provided upon registration. Generally, contestants are expected to wear age-appropriate and tasteful clothing.
• Behavior Expectations: All contestants and their families are expected to demonstrate good sportsmanship and respect towards other participants, judges, and organizers.
Preparation Tips
• Practice: Regularly practice walking, posing and above all, smiling
• Confidence: Focus on building self-confidence and maintaining a positive attitude.
• Health and Well-Being: Ensure a balanced diet and proper rest, especially before the competition day.
• Support System: Involve family and friends for encouragement and constructive feedback.
Transportation and Accommodation
• Transportation: Information on transportation options and parking facilities at each location will be provided.
• Accommodation: Special rates for nearby hotels will be available for participants and their families. Booking details will be shared upon registration.
Health and Safety Measures
• COVID-19 Precautions: The event will adhere to local health guidelines, including mask-wearing, sanitization stations, and social distancing where necessary.
• First Aid: On-site medical assistance will be available in case of emergencies.
Testimonials
Hear from past participants and winners:
• Emma R.: "Participating in the Tri Point Regional Beauty Seasons was an unforgettable experience. I made new friends, gained confidence, and had so much fun!"
• Sophia L.: "The competition helped me improve my public speaking and stage presence. It was an amazing opportunity to showcase my talents."
Volunteer Opportunities
The event also welcomes volunteers to assist with various aspects, including registration, backstage help, and crowd management. Volunteers will receive certificates of appreciation and be part of an exciting event.
The Tri Point Regional Beauty Seasons competition is not only about beauty but also about personal growth, building confidence, and creating lasting memories.
Denita Boss
Tri Point OLM Regional Pageants
+1 302-293-3822
tripoint@ourlittlemiss.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram