Virginia Fox Expands Her Coaching Services to Empower Women

With her coaching and hypnotherapy services, Virginia Fox is helping women achieve greater personal and professional fulfillment.ZOLLIKON, SWITZERLAND, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Integrative Coach, C. Hyp. RTT Practitioner and bestselling author Virginia Fox announces the expansion of her coaching and hypnotherapy practice to English-speaking communities worldwide. This strategic development is aimed at assisting high-achieving women at crucial mid-life stages who seek more than career success or personal fulfillment. Virginia’s services are crafted to help these women unlock their full potential for greater impact, purpose, and freedom in their lives.
Virginia Fox, an experienced entrepreneur and coach, has transformed lives with her distinctive approach that combines life coaching with hypnotherapy, deeply rooted in the unique challenges faced by women in their personal and professional spheres. "You have one life. Make it a great one," Virginia asserts, reflecting her belief that every woman can author her own success story, free from past conditioning and societal constraints.
With this expansion, Virginia's effective coaching methodology, which merges traditional coaching with the dynamic power of hypnotherapy, will now reach a wider audience. Her online platform offers 1:1 private sessions and ongoing group coaching, supplemented by asynchronous tools like WhatsApp and Voxer, allowing for a flexible and ongoing support system that adapts to the busy lives of high-achieving women.
A key feature of Virginia's practice is her use of hypnotherapy to swiftly and effectively break down old conditioning and self-limiting beliefs. This method accelerates personal growth and breakthroughs, facilitating a smoother and quicker path to success. "Our subconscious is a superpower that, once harnessed, can propel us towards our dreams with remarkable speed," Virginia notes.
Virginia also coined the term "Rebelle" — a combination of the English word "rebel" and the French "belle" (beauty) — to describe women who courageously challenge traditional narratives imposed by family, society, and other external pressures. "Embrace Your Inner Rebelle and Reclaim Your Life," she encourages, inviting women to step into their power and redefine their futures.
Her services cater to women at a turning point in their lives, those who are reevaluating the direction of their careers or personal lives and are daring to envision bigger ambitions than before. Virginia’s commitment to her clients is reflected in her customized coaching packages, which promise not just transformation but a renewed sense of purpose and direction.
The online nature of Virginia's services ensures that women across the English-speaking world can access her expertise without geographic limitations. Whether through group sessions that build community and collective growth or through deeply personal one-on-one sessions, Virginia’s coaching meets the diverse needs of every woman, providing the necessary support at the right time.
As Virginia Fox continues to guide women through their transformative journeys, her expansion into the English-speaking market represents a committed effort to support women aiming to make the latter half of their lives profoundly fulfilling.
Virginia Fox Coaching offers specialized life coaching and hypnotherapy services tailored to high-achieving women facing mid-life transitions. Founded by Virginia Fox, a seasoned coach and entrepreneur, the company uses a unique blend of traditional coaching techniques and hypnotherapy to help women overcome personal and professional hurdles. Operating online, Virginia Fox Coaching supports women worldwide, allowing them to realize their full potential and pursue their dreams with renewed confidence and clarity.
