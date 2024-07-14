Submit Release
The Kansas Perinatal Community Collaborative (KPCC) model brings together education and clinical care to assure comprehensive and coordinated perinatal services and supports. The model, promoted by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) Title V Maternal and Child Health (MCH) program, utilizes the March of Dimes (MOD) Becoming a Mom®  / Comenzando bien® (Spanish) prenatal education curriculum at the center of a collaborative multi-sector network. The prenatal curriculum and implementation model is designed to improve participants' chances of having a healthy pregnancy and a healthy baby. 

The curriculum is delivered by trained facilitators in a group setting that serves as a source of social support for the women by allowing them the opportunity to connect with other mothers in a similar situation. The program has been implemented in a variety of settings including community-based organizations, hospitals, health departments, clinical care settings, faith-based communities, and worksites. This holistic approach to caring for the family by pairing education and support with clinical prenatal care helps women enhance their well-being and leads to improved outcomes.

In Kansas, this incentive-based program consists of six two-hour sessions that are designed to promote healthy pregnancies through two core components:

  • Cognitive: provides accurate and timely information about prenatal care, pregnancy, postpartum, and infant care.
  • Behavioral: promotes changes in prenatal health behaviors such as seeking prenatal care, taking prenatal vitamins, and eating healthy foods as well as other health behaviors such as breastfeeding and placing the baby on its back to sleep.

