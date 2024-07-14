Pregnancy & Postpartum

Postpartum health and feeling happier and less stressed is related to both the emotional support and practical help, such as housework and childcare activities provided by partners, family, friends, and community. You play an important role, and we can help you know how to help.

Prenatal Education: This prenatal education class is great for dads and partners, too! It is an evidence-based prenatal education program that is delivered in a group setting across many Kansas communities, as well as can be accessed virtually in a number of communities.

Home Visiting: Becoming a parent is hard, and finding help is easy with Home Visiting! No-cost support from trained Home Visitors can help connect you and your growing family to programs and services.

Breastfeeding Support: You play an important role in breastfeeding. Your partner will experience ups and downs and feelings of accomplishment and frustration, but your support and encouragement is valuable.

Postpartum Support International: Peer-to-Peer support online or in-person, or you can call their helpline at 1.800.944.4773. They provide support groups for you, too! Take care of yourself, so you can take care of those you love.

Substance Use and Mental Health Services Administration: Mental and substance use disorders are among the top conditions that cause disability in the United States. Preventing mental and/or substance use disorders or co-occurring disorders and related problems is critical to behavioral and physical health

1-800-Children: No question is too big or too small when it comes to parenting. Find helpful resources and supports near you through this site or connect with a real person by calling 1-800-CHILDREN.