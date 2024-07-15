Special Health Needs & Support Systems

The Kansas Special Health Care Needs (SHCN) Program provides specialized medical services to infants, children, and youth up to age 21 who have eligible medical conditions. Additionally, the program provides formula services to individuals of all ages diagnosed with phenylketonuria (PKU) and Maple syrup urine disease (MSUD).

Available Services: Diagnostic services, holistic care coordination, and direct assistance programs, plus everything you need to know about eligibility and the application process.

Supporting You: Provides individuals the opportunity to gain support from a peer who has experienced a similar situation and/or circumstance in life who can share ideas, resources, and provide a listening ear during a time of need.

Family Advisory Council: Made up of family members and consumers who are interested in helping drive positive changes to maternal and child health services and inform programs for women, children, and families.