eBOSS CANADA'S WEB SERIES 'ENTERTAINMENT 411' QUICKLY BECOMES A MUST-WATCH SHOW

ABBOTSFORD, BC, CANADA, July 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- eBoss Canada, an online platform for Canadian entertainment news and insights, is excited to celebrate the successful launch of its online show, Entertainment 411, which premiered in May 2024. The show is streamed every Tuesday simultaneously on all eBoss Canada's social platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube).Since its debut in May, Entertainment 411 has quickly become the go-to source for behind-the-scenes insights from industry personnel. Hosted by the dynamic and charismatic Farid Yazdani, the show delivers engaging content that caters to a diverse audience of entertainment enthusiasts."We are thrilled with the positive reception Entertainment 411 has received since its launch," said Charlene Richards, President/Founder of eBoss Canada. "Through insightful discussions and exclusive access, our goal is to provide our audience with a comprehensive look into the Canadian Arts and Entertainment industry keeping them both informed and entertained."All of the Hosts, Technicians and Sponsors are performers who have one thing in common. They are passionate about the industry and they want to help bring the industry together.Current and future episodes of Entertainment 411 will feature a mix of segments, including:- Behind the Scenes Insight: A peek into the world of Casting Directors, Producers, Agents, Choreographers, etc.- Celebrity Spotlight: Exclusive interviews with A-list celebrities, rising stars, and industry insiders.- Talent to Watch: Spotlight on rising stars .Past episodes have featured some of Canada's most reputable Casting Directors, Agents, Producers and Directors - providing viewers with valuable insights into the industry's inner workings and offering a platform for aspiring talents to learn and grow.eBoss Canada is particularly excited to announce that the legendary actor and comedian Dan Aykroyd will be a special guest on the July 16 episode of Entertainment 411. "Having Dan Aykroyd on our show is a huge honor and a testament to the quality of content we're delivering," said Charlene Richards. "Our viewers are in for a real treat with this exclusive interview." Viewers can stream the live show at 3:30pm (est) on all eBOSS Canada's Social Platforms.Additionally, during Dan's July 16th show, viewers can enter a contest to win a bottle of Crystal Head Vodka, Aykroyd's premium vodka brand. This exciting giveaway adds another layer of excitement to an already highly anticipated episode.Previous shows contests have offered winners the unique opportunities to "shadow a producer or director for a day" or to have 1-on-1 consultations with Casting Directors ... both prizes enhance the winners understanding of the entertainment industry.eBoss Canada has been a growing up hub for the entertainment industry, it is a versatile platform where users can independently post their own content, including news, events, workshops, casting calls, and job notices. This allows companies and industry personnel to actively engage with the community, share updates, and promote opportunities within the entertainment industry.Entertainment 411 is a division of eBOSS Canada. The acronym eBOSS stands for Entertainment Business One-Stop Shop.For media inquiries about Entertainment 411 or eBOSS Canada please contact:Sasha Stoltz PublicitySasha StoltzEmail: Sasha@sashastoltzpublicity.comPhone: 416.579.4804Stay connected with eBOSS Canada and Entertainment 411 on social media:Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/eboss.canada/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/eBOSSCanada Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/eBOSSCanada/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ebosscanada About eBoss CanadaeBoss Canada is a online hub where entertainment industry professionals and companies can actively post, share and explore a wide range of content, including news updates, upcoming events, educational workshops, casting opportunities, job notices, and exclusive deals, fostering community engagement, knowledge and growth within the Canadian entertainment sector. eBoss Canada's website.