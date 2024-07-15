Drip Irrigation Market Size is Expected to Grow $8.6 billion by 2029

Chicago, July 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the drip irrigation market is projected to reach USD 8.6 billion by 2029 from USD 5.6 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period in terms of value. Subsidies and support programs from governments promoting sustainable farming practices are encouraging farmers to adopt drip irrigation systems. Furthermore, Innovations in drip irrigation technology, making systems more cost-effective, durable, and easier to install and maintain, are boosting their popularity.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Government programs and subsidies driving acceptance of drip irrigation systems

Efficiency in water use in drought-prone areas

Cost efficiency in agricultural production

Enhanced crop yields

Restraints

High initial cost of large-scale drip irrigation systems

High cost of system maintenance

Opportunities

Increasing adoption of precision agriculture and sustainable practices

Advancements in technological capabilities of drip irrigation systems

Challenges

Environmental degradation of equipment resulting in additional costs for clean-up and disposal

Soil salinity hazards and bioclogging in drip irrigation systems

In the component segment, drip mainlines/ drip tubes holds the largest share of the drip irrigation market. Drip main lines and drip tubes constitute the maximum share in the drip irrigation market primarily due to their critical role in the distribution of water directly to the plant roots, ensuring efficient and precise water usage. They form the backbone of drip irrigation systems, facilitating uniform water flow and nutrient delivery across varying terrains and crop types. The durability and longevity of these components, often made from high-quality, UV-resistant materials, reduce maintenance costs and enhance system reliability. Additionally, advancements in manufacturing technologies have made drip lines and tubes more affordable and easier to install, further driving their widespread adoption. Their versatility and adaptability to different irrigation needs and environmental conditions also contribute significantly to their dominant market share.

In the emitter/dripper type segment inline emitter holds the largest share of the drip irrigation market. Inline emitters hold a larger market share than online emitters in drip irrigation systems due to several key advantages. Inline emitters, integrated directly into the drip tubing during the manufacturing process, provide consistent spacing and uniform water distribution, which is crucial for crops requiring precise irrigation. This integration also reduces the risk of clogging, as the emitters are protected within the tubing, leading to lower maintenance and longer system lifespan.

Additionally, the streamlined installation process of inline emitters, which eliminates the need for manual insertion of individual emitters, saves time and labor costs. Their durability and efficiency in maintaining consistent flow rates, even in varied topographical conditions, make inline emitters a more reliable and cost-effective choice for farmers, driving their higher adoption and market share.

The Asia Pacific region holds the largest share of the drip irrigation market. The Asia Pacific region holds the maximum share in the drip irrigation market due to several factors. The region's large and diverse agricultural sector, with a significant portion of the population dependent on farming, drives the demand for efficient irrigation solutions. Water scarcity issues, prevalent in many parts of Asia, make drip irrigation an essential technology for conserving water and enhancing crop yields. Government initiatives and subsidies promoting modern irrigation methods further boost adoption rates among farmers. Additionally, the presence of major drip irrigation companies and a growing focus on sustainable farming practices in countries like India and China strengthen the market's growth in the Asia Pacific region.



Key Players in the Market

Rivulis (Isarel)

The Toro Company (US)

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. (India)

Mahindra EPC Irrigation Limited (India)

Rain Bird Corporation (US)

Elgo Irrigation Ltd. (Isarel)

Shanghai Irrist Corp., Ltd. (China)

Antelco (Australia)

