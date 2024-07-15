RGOAL LTD. Becomes First Certified Out-of-Court Settlement Provider under the Digital Services Act in the EU
Leading innovator in digital dispute resolution first to receive certification from MCA to settle disputes between online platforms and consumers.
We are honoured to be the first company licensed in the EU to provide Out-of-Court Settlement services under the DSA.”VALLETTA, MALTA, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RGOAL LTD., a leading innovator in digital dispute resolution, is proud to announce that it is the first organisation in the EU to be certified as an Out-of-Court Settlement (OOC) provider by the Malta Communications Authority, the Digital Services Coordinator in Malta, under Art. 21 of the Digital Services Act (DSA), authorising it to settle disputes between providers of online Platforms and the recipients of their services throughout the European Union.
— Jan Stockhausen, CEO of RGOAL
Applicable as of 17th of February 2024, the Digital Services Act, a landmark regulation aimed at creating a safer and more accountable online environment, introduces a range of new requirements for digital services operating within the EU. One of the key provisions of the DSA is the establishment of a framework for Out-of-Court Settlements to handle disputes between users and online platforms efficiently and fairly.
Why Out-of-Court Settlements are now Mandatory
Under Art. 21 of the DSA, certain online platforms are now required to offer Out-of-Court Settlement options for resolving disputes that arise from their services. This requirement is designed to ensure that users have accessible and effective means to resolve conflicts without resorting to lengthy and costly court proceedings. The OOC mechanism is particularly crucial for:
1. Consumer Protection: Ensuring that users can resolve issues related to content moderation, account suspensions, and other service-related disputes in a timely manner.
2. Transparency and Accountability: Providing a transparent process that holds digital service providers accountable for their actions.
3. Efficiency: Reducing the burden on judicial systems by providing alternative dispute resolution mechanisms online that avoid complex and protracted transnational proceedings and are thus quicker and less formal.
While the DSA came into force already in 2022 and the EU Commission started enforcement action against several Very Large Online Platforms (VLOPs), so far none of the companies could comply with the OOC requirement due to the lack of any certified OOC body in the EU. This has now changed with the certification of RGOAL.
RGOAL has been certified to provide OOC services based on proven expertise in the following fields:
- Online shopping and on line booking platforms
- Content sharing and content driven marketing platforms
- Crowdfunding and P2P lending
- Web3, Defi, NFT and fintech platforms and protocols
-Gaming, gambling and betting platforms
- B2B, B2C and P2P trading platforms and marketplaces.
The MCA recognized RGOAL’s capabilities to settle disputes in the following languages: Dutch, English, French, German, Italian, Maltese, Portuguese and Spanish.
RGOAL will provide the new OOC service under the brand name ADROIT (Alternative Dispute Resolution of Information Technologies) on the website www.adroit.legal.
RGOAL has been at the forefront of developing innovative solutions to facilitate fair and efficient dispute resolution in the sector of e-commerce resolving transnational disputes since 2018 under the brand name MADRE as one of the leading European ADRs in the field of online business. With this new certification under the DSA regime, RGOAL is uniquely positioned to help digital service providers comply with the DSA's requirements and enhance their commitment to user rights.
About RGOAL Ltd.: RGOAL LTD. is a pioneering leader in digital dispute resolution, offering cutting-edge solutions to manage and resolve conflicts in the online world. Our mission is to provide accessible, transparent, and efficient resolution services that empower users and hold digital platforms accountable to the highest standards of integrity. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, RGOAL is setting new standards for dispute resolution in the digital age.
