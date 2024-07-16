Rachel Pastrama Urges Enforcement of Existing Custody Order to Address Custodial Interference
Rachel Pastrama Calls for Legal Adjustments to Improve Response to Custodial InterferenceCANYON COUNTY, IDAHO, USA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rachel Pastrama, a resident of Las Vegas, Nevada, has formally requested that authorities in Canyon and Ada Counties, Idaho, enforce an existing custody order. This order, allegedly ignored by her ex-husband, has led to a separation from her two children for nearly seven months. The request is based on Idaho Code § 18-4506, which considers custodial interference a punishable offense.
In July 2023, legal complexities arose when her ex-husband initiated a custody claim in Canyon County (Case No. CV14-23-00705), involving accusations of unauthorized international travel and the suspected illegal acquisition of a passport for one of their children through forged documents.
Rachel Pastrama suggests several adjustments to existing legal procedures:
Enhanced Law Enforcement Training: Recommends training for officers to recognize and effectively enforce custodial interference cases.
Streamlined Legal Processes: Advocates for the acceleration of legal proceedings for parents seeking emergency custody orders.
Expanded Support Services: Calls for increased legal and psychological support for parents and children involved in custody disputes.
These suggestions aim to refine the handling of similar cases and improve the judicial response to custodial disputes.
Rachel Pastrama is actively pursuing the enforcement of her custody rights and seeks broader adjustments to improve the efficiency and responsiveness of the legal system in custodial interference cases.
For additional information or to support Rachel Pastrama's cause, please contact:
Jeffrey Ian Shaner, Attorney at Law
Jeffrey Ian Shaner, LTD.
