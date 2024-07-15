Freedom Beverage and Klinker Brick Winery Announce Statewide Distribution Partnership

Klinker Brick Wines available in North Carolina through Freedom Beverage Company North Carolina Wine Distributor Freedom Beverage Company

Multi-Generational Family Businesses Unite to Expand Premium Wine Offerings in North Carolina

As a company run by women, we are incredibly excited to work with another female-led business like Freedom Beverage. This collaboration is a fantastic opportunity to grow our brand in North Carolina.” — Elizabeth Barnard, Vice President of National Sales, Klinker Brick Winery

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freedom Beverage Company, a distinguished North Carolina distributor of specialty wines and craft beers, is thrilled to announce a new statewide distribution partnership with California’s Klinker Brick Winery. Beginning in Q3 2024, this collaboration aims to bring the acclaimed wines of Klinker Brick to wine enthusiasts across North Carolina.

Klinker Brick Winery, renowned for its exceptional Old Vine Zinfandel, Cabernet Sauvignon and terroir expressive varietals, shares a rich heritage of family ownership and dedication to quality with Freedom Beverage. This partnership marks a significant step in expanding Klinker Brick's presence in North Carolina, ensuring that their premium wines are accessible to a broader audience.

Laura Booras, Vice President at Freedom Beverage, expressed her excitement about the collaboration: "Both Freedom Beverage and Klinker Brick Winery are multi-generational businesses with a deep commitment to quality and tradition. At Freedom Beverage, we focus on representing smaller, family-run wine brands that bring unique stories and exceptional value to the table. We are delighted to partner with Klinker Brick Winery and look forward to introducing their outstanding wines to our customers throughout North Carolina."

Elizabeth Barnard, Vice President of National Sales for Klinker Brick Winery, shared her enthusiasm for the new partnership: "As a company run by women, we are incredibly excited to work with another female-led business like Freedom Beverage. This collaboration is a fantastic opportunity to grow our brand in North Carolina. We look forward to a successful partnership that highlights our shared values and commitment to excellence."

The distribution partnership will introduce Klinker Brick Winery's full range of terroir driven estate wines, including their flagship Zinfandel's and innovative portfolio, to retailers, restaurants, and wine shops across North Carolina. Wine lovers can anticipate enjoying these remarkable wines at their favorite local establishments beginning today.

About Freedom Beverage Company

Founded in 2002 in Greensboro, North Carolina, Freedom Beverage Company is a premier distributor of specialty wines and craft beers. With a commitment to showcasing boutique brands, Freedom Beverage ensures that each selection represents the pinnacle of craft and carries a unique story. Servicing the entire state of North Carolina, Freedom Beverage continues to support and celebrate the beverage industry's finest. For more information, visit freedombev.com.

About Klinker Brick Winery

Klinker Brick Winery, based in Lodi, California, is celebrated for its exceptional Old Vine Zinfandel and a diverse portfolio of premium wines. With a legacy of family ownership, vineyard stewardship, and a commitment to sustainability, Klinker Brick Winery, Klinker Brick Winery continues to produce wines that honor tradition while embracing innovation. For more information, visit klinkerbrickwinery.com.