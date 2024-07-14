St. Albans Barracks // Disorderly Conduct
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2004820
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Blair
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 7/14/2024 at 1219 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Highbridge Rd, Georgia
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Eric Robbins
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/14/2024 at approximately 1219 hours the Vermont State Police received a report of someone shooting a firearm from a vehicle on Highbridge Rd in Georgia. Troopers and a Franklin County Sheriff Deputy responded to the scene and located the vehicle. Subsequent investigation revealed the passenger in that vehicle, Eric Robbins (39), had fired a handgun from inside the vehicle into a cement wall embankment. The firearm was seized and Robbins was cited to appear in Franklin County Superior Court – Criminal Court on 08/20/2024 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/20/24 08:30 AM
COURT: Franklin
MUG SHOT: Yes