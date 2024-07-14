Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks // Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A2004820

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:    Trooper Jared Blair                

STATION:   St. Albans                  

CONTACT#:  802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME:   7/14/2024 at 1219 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Highbridge Rd, Georgia

VIOLATION:  Disorderly Conduct

 

ACCUSED:   Eric Robbins                                            

AGE:  39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Burlington, Vermont

                              

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On 07/14/2024 at approximately 1219 hours the Vermont State Police received a report of someone shooting a firearm from a vehicle on Highbridge Rd in Georgia. Troopers and a Franklin County Sheriff Deputy responded to the scene and located the vehicle. Subsequent investigation revealed the passenger in that vehicle, Eric Robbins (39), had fired a handgun from inside the vehicle into a cement wall embankment. The firearm was seized and Robbins was cited to appear in Franklin County Superior Court – Criminal Court on 08/20/2024 at 0830 hours.

 

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  08/20/24  08:30 AM            

COURT:  Franklin

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

