AgreeYa launches CogentConnect for revolutionizing Debt Collections Management

Agreeya , a leading systems integrator US based organization is participating in the upcoming ACA Event at San Diego from 21st-23rd July 2024

FOLSOM, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AgreeYa Solutions, a leader in software, solutions and services, launches CogentConnect - a self-service debt management portal that enhances debt collection efficiency and empowers consumers to manage and pay off their debts easily. CogentConnect is an exciting new offering for debt collection agencies and further enhances the impact of Cogent. Cogent has already enabled over 200 collection agencies, law firms, asset-buying companies, creditors, vendor affiliates, and ARM professionals to automate, optimize, comply, and transform processes.

Discover the Power of CogentConnect

Founded on the belief that favorable conditions facilitate debt repayment, CogentConnect empowers consumers with cloud and mobile-enabled access, allowing them to plan, manage, and pay their debts with ease. The platform provides robust document and notification management, ensuring consumers are always informed and in control.

For collection agencies, CogentConnect optimizes collections by reducing costs, increasing compliance, and offering highly configurable features. It minimizes the need for repeated collection calls, enabling agencies to focus on strategic tasks. The portal provides real-time insights into accounts and precise payment tracking, maximizing collections and ensuring regulatory adherence. With CogentConnect, we are committed to transforming debt management by providing exceptional value and support to our clients and their consumers.

Cogent

Cogent is an award-winning debt collection and litigation management software. Trusted by top debt collection agencies and law firms, Cogent seamlessly automates processes with hyperautomation, AI and data analytics. It supports compliance with FDCPA, CFPB and Reg F regulations through a robust rules engine. Cloud-ready for anytime, anywhere access, Cogent also offers on-premises deployment options to meet diverse organizational needs. The solution empowers consumers with a self-service portal, enhancing the debt repayment experience with seamless interaction.

How Cogent stands apart?

• Improves collections by up to 40%.

• Increases productivity of your collection team by 50%

• Harnesses AI for enhanced operational efficiency

• Applicable for original creditors, debt collection agencies, law firms, debt buyers and forwarders

• Covers processes like- Litigation, Collection, Bankruptcy, Client accounting, Skip tracing and scrub to name a few

Join Us at the ACA International Convention & Expo 2024

AgreeYa is thrilled to announce participation in the ACA International Convention & Expo 2024 in San Diego, CA, the flagship event that brings together third-party collection agencies, legal firms, asset-buying entities, creditors, and vendor affiliates from around the globe.

AgreeYa will be exhibiting at Booth #520 and its experts will be on hand to highlight how Cogent, CogentCollect and CogentConnect can revolutionize debt management operations. Gain more insights about Cogent and its suite of solutions by visiting: https://cogentcollections.com/

About AgreeYa Solutions

AgreeYa Solutions is a global leader in providing software, solutions, and services that deliver transformative digital experiences. Committed to innovation and excellence, AgreeYa has established itself as a trusted partner for organizations seeking to enhance operational efficiency and achieve sustainable growth. Cogent exemplifies AgreeYa’s dedication to offering industry-leading solutions that drive value and success for our clients.

For more information about Cogent and how it can transform your receivables, collections, and litigation management processes, visit agreeya.com.

Media Contact:

Vibhuti Chadha

Lead- Corporate Communications

AgreeYa Solutions

8527722942

Vibhuti.chadha@agreeya.net