Innovative Coaching Methods of Dr. Terry McIvor - Innate Focus Insight-Explore Beyond the Surface™ Coaching method

Dr Terry the Synaptic Trainer ®. CEO of IGH3P Accredited Professional Body Dr Terry the Synaptic Trainer ®. CEO of IGH3P

A Revolutionary Approach to Coaching and Therapy

Mentoring new aspiring coaches is a passion of mine. My mission is to train coaches who will inspire others” — Dr Terry McIvor

DERRY, LONDONDERRY, UNITED KINGDOM, July 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our Esteemed Coach, Hypnotherapist, Neuroscience Coach, Chair of Psychology and innovator, Dr. Terry McIvor, aka The Synaptic Trainer, is thrilled to unveil the Innate Focus Insight-Explore Beyond the Surface™ method. This new methodology represents a significant advancement in coaching and therapy, designed to promote deep personal growth and effective problem resolution through a scientifically backed, empathetic framework.

Innovative DEEP-CORE Framework

The Innate Focus Insight method employs the unique DEEP-CORE framework, an acronym that stands for Dynamic Inquiry, Exploration of Narratives, Empathetic Attunement, Presence and Mindfulness, Co-creative Exploration, Observation and Feedback, Reflective Mirroring, Empowerment and Action. This holistic approach enables coaches and therapists to facilitate profound and lasting changes, offering clients new insights into their behaviours and thought patterns.

Dynamic Inquiry: This initiates the coaching process, focusing on uncovering the client's goals and challenges through open-ended questioning.

Exploration of Narratives: Clients delve into their personal histories, uncovering and reframing stories that shape their current perspectives.

Empathetic Attunement: Coaches and therapists build strong, empathetic connections, fostering a supportive environment that encourages clients to express and explore their emotions.

Presence and Mindfulness: This stage enhances focus and awareness, using mindfulness techniques to anchor clients in the present moment.

Co-creative Exploration: Leveraging creative collaboration, this phase involves identifying innovative solutions and actionable steps to address challenges.

Observation and Feedback: Continuous feedback is provided, helping clients see their progress and fine-tune their approaches.

Reflective Mirroring: Coaches reflect clients’ discussions to ensure clarity and understanding, solidifying insights.

Empowerment and Action: The final phase translates insights into concrete actions, empowering clients to implement sustainable life changes.

Dr. McIvor’s Professional Excellence

Dr. McIvor, Chair of Psychology at Manipur International University and holder of an MSc in Psychology with Neuroscience and Psychiatric Applications, brings over two decades of experience to his innovative methods. As the International Guild of Hypnotherapy, NLP, and 3 Principles Practitioners and Trainers (IGH3P)® founder, Dr. McIvor sets high standards for training and practice in these fields. Dr. Terry McIvor leads a groundbreaking fellowship program at Manipur International University to upskill staff in personalized mental health treatments. This initiative is designed to enhance the skills and knowledge of clinical and counselling staff, empowering them to offer more tailored and effective mental health services.

Comprehensive Training and Certification

In conjunction with the method's launch, Dr. McIvor’s team is also rolling out a comprehensive training program for professionals. This program is designed to equip new and aspiring coaches and therapists with the necessary skills to utilize the Innate Focus Insight method in their practices effectively. contact Dr Terry McIvor directly via email at drterry@igh3p.com

A Commitment to Ethical Standards

As a respected mentor for EMCC UK and a Fellow of the Association for Coaching, Dr. McIvor exemplifies the highest standards of ethical practice. His registration with the International Regulator of Coaching and Mentoring CIC (IRCM) further attests to his commitment to professionalism and excellence.

Future Prospects

The questioning techniques used in the Innate Focus Insight-Explore Beyond the Surface™ method reflect those used in counselling and psychotherapy. These techniques aim to facilitate a deeper understanding and exploration of an individual's thoughts, emotions, and behaviours, which are core aspects of coaching therapeutic practices. Dr. McIvor's ongoing research and innovative approach are anticipated to influence the future of coaching and personal development significantly. His methodologies enhance individual coaching sessions and aim to elevate the overall quality of therapeutic practices worldwide.

For more information about Dr Terry McIvor, the Innate Focus Insight-Explore Beyond the Surface™ method, and upcoming training opportunities, please visit www.igh3p.com or email registrar@igh3p.com