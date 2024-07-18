Dental Protection Group Partners with Cadmus Dental Lab to Introduce Five-Year Dental Lab Warranty
Cadmus Dental Lab is a premier provider of dental prosthetics, dedicated to delivering high-quality products to dental practices across the United States.
Dental Protection Group partners with Cadmus Dental Lab to introduce the first five-year warranty on dental prosthetics in the United States.TAMPA, FL, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dental Protection Group (DPG), a prominent provider of dental procedure warranties to dentists nationwide, proudly announces a strategic partnership with Cadmus Dental Lab, a leading provider of high-quality dental prosthetics. This collaboration marks a significant milestone as Cadmus Dental Lab becomes the first dental lab in the United States to offer a comprehensive five-year warranty on all its products, ensuring peace of mind for dental practices and their patients.
Cadmus Dental Lab’s founder and CEO, Kelly Boyd-Rivera, emphasizes the transformative potential of this initiative, stating, “Introducing a five-year product warranty is a win-win for dental practices, patients, and Cadmus. We are proud to lead the way in the dental lab space, providing unparalleled assurance and quality to our clients.”
The five-year warranty offered by Cadmus Dental Lab reflects the company's commitment to excellence and innovation in the dental industry. This move aims to enhance the dental practice experience by providing reliable and durable dental prosthetics that meet the highest standards.
Max Zanan, co-founder of Dental Protection Group, expressed his enthusiasm for the new venture. “We started by providing dental procedure warranties to dental practices across the country, and now we are entering the dental lab space. Our unique approach to dental warranties includes profit-sharing underwriting profit and investment income with our partners, creating a sustainable and mutually beneficial business model.”
The partnership between Dental Protection Group and Cadmus Dental Lab signifies a forward-thinking approach to dental care, combining the expertise of both companies to deliver top-tier products and services. Dental practices can now benefit from the security and confidence that come with a five-year warranty on dental prosthetics, creating trust and satisfaction among patients.
This initiative not only sets a new benchmark in the dental industry but also underscores the commitment of both Dental Protection Group and Cadmus Dental Lab to advancing dental care standards. By introducing this extensive warranty, Cadmus Dental Lab is paving the way for a new era of quality and reliability in dental prosthetics.
For more information about the five-year dental lab warranty and the partnership between Dental Protection Group and Cadmus Dental Lab, please visit their website at https://cadmusdentallab.com/.
About Dental Protection Group
Dental Protection Group (DPG) is a leading provider of dental procedure warranties, offering innovative solutions to dental practices nationwide. DPG’s unique approach includes profit-sharing underwriting profit and investment income with partners, ensuring a sustainable and mutually beneficial relationship.
About Cadmus Dental Lab
Cadmus Dental Lab is a premier provider of dental prosthetics, dedicated to delivering high-quality products to dental practices across the United States. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Cadmus Dental Lab is the first dental lab in the country to offer a five-year warranty on all its products.
Max Zanan
Co-Founder, Dental Protection Group
+1 917-903-0312
email us here