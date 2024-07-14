Early Voting for Aug. 1 State & Federal Primaries Begins Friday, July 12

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett reminds all registered Tennessee voters to utilize the early voting period and cast their ballot for the Aug. 1 State and Federal Primary and State and County Elections.

"Early voting begins this Friday, and we want all registered Tennesseans to utilize our robust early voting period as a convenient way to cast a ballot and make their voices heard," said Secretary Hargett.

The 14-day early voting period runs through July 27. All registered voters can find hours and polling locations, view sample ballots, and much more by visiting GoVoteTN.gov or downloading the Secretary of State’s free GoVoteTN app.

“Early voting is quick and easy, and registered Tennessee voters will likely experience shorter wait times during early voting,” said State Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins. “I encourage all eligible Tennessee voters to take advantage of the convenience of early voting.”

The Secretary of State’s office is Tennessee’s trusted source for all election information — including the GoVoteTN app.

For more information about early voting and other election information, visit GoVoteTN.gov or contact the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.

