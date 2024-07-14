Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Statement on Shooting at Former President Donald J. Trump’s Rally

The Justice Department issued the following statement from Attorney General Merrick B. Garland on the shooting at former President Donald J. Trump’s rally:

“I have been briefed on the shooting at former President Trump’s rally, and have briefed the President. The FBI, ATF, U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania, and the Department’s National Security Division are currently working with the Secret Service as well as state and local law enforcement partners on the ground in Butler, Pennsylvania.

My heart is with the former President, those injured, and the family of the spectator killed in this horrific attack.

We will not tolerate violence of any kind, and violence like this is an attack on our democracy. The Justice Department will bring every available resource to bear to this investigation.”