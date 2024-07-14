UK Ship Departing on July 24th to Deliver Aid to SVG: Kestrel

Kestrel Shipping, in collaboration with Europe Caribbean Lines, said a ship would be coming directly from the UK to St. Vincent and the Grenadines to bring in cargo.

Kestrel said the ship would leave the UK around July 24th.

“The ship has the capacity to lift more than 70 tonnes, enabling it to transport heavy equipment such as tractors, diggers, excavators, and stone crushers for clearing and reconstruction.”

“This is in addition to bringing shipping containers for all of the much-needed aid supplies, including water, tarpaulins, building equipment, medical care, etc.”.

“We are also able to bring barrels on the same ship so that people can send much-needed help from the UK to friends and family in the islands. The barrels need to be delivered to our warehouse at Greys in Essex, UK. Then, because we have to get them up to the north of England to go on the ship at Hull, there is a nominal £30 fee to cover some of the costs.”