Claire Newman appointed new Executive Director of Children’s Cancer Therapy Development Institute
Former Intel Executive, Claire Newman, takes post as the new Executive Director of the Children’s Cancer Therapy Development Institute.HILLSBORO, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Children’s Cancer Therapy Development Institute (cc-TDI) is delighted to welcome former Intel Executive, Claire Newman, as their new Executive Director on July 1st. Claire first joined cc-TDI in August 2023 through Intel’s Encore Social Venture Partner Fellowship program focusing on scaling and optimization of cc-TDI’s growing organization. Over the past year she has had the opportunity to experience firsthand the dedication and talent of the cc-TDI team while assessing areas in which her enterprise-level experience could further cc-TDI’s critical childhood cancer research mission.
Scientific Director, Dr. Charles Keller explains, "Claire is an easy fit for the position of Executive Director. In the past year as an Intel - Encore Social Venture Partner Fellow, Claire dug in, invested herself, and found opportunities for efficiency and scaling—all done with grace and enthusiasm. Her background in finance and operations from a Fortune 500 company, along with her personal commitment to social impact, are optimal for our organization as we scale. In a way only possible with these qualifications, Claire makes achieving our childhood cancer drug development mission ever faster and more enjoyable.”
Claire describes cc-TDI’s role in the childhood cancer research environment, “Our mission is both inspiring and essential. What sets cc-TDI apart is a broad collaborative approach, with family partnerships at its core. I am excited about the journey ahead and confident that, with the leadership team and Board of Directors, we will take cc-TDI to new heights and make significant strides in our mission. Together, we will continue to advance our goal of improving outcomes for young cancer patients worldwide.”
cc-TDI’s Chairman of the Board remarked, “The cc-TDI team has achieved remarkable results in advancing our goal of one day making childhood cancer universally survivable, and the Board is committed to building on these accomplishments by establishing the infrastructure we need to scale our efforts and increase our effectiveness as a premier pediatric cancer research center. A dedicated, engaged, and passionate Executive Director is an essential component of that growth, and we are confident that we have found that expertise in Claire."
Outside of the lab, Claire is passionate about other charitable causes including the American Red Cross, Make-A-Wish Foundation, and serving as a board member for Junior Achievement of Oregon & SW Washington.
The Children’s Cancer Therapy Development Institute (cc-TDI, www.cc-tdi.org), is a 501c3 non-profit biotech organization whose mission is to translate scientific discovery into clinical trials by understanding and proving new disease-specific treatment options for children with cancer. cc-TDI’s research team of biologists and engineers work closely to identify targets on cancer cells and provide evidence-based testing for the selection of new drugs to be used in childhood cancer phase I and phase II clinical trials.
