England’s Top Doc Thanks NHS Staff Helping Patients Watch ‘Three Lions’ in Euro Final

Football could be coming home this weekend – but for patients who will be spending it in hospital, NHS staff are set to go the extra mile to ensure they can watch their heroes play in the Euro 2024 final.

England’s top doctor today thanked hardworking NHS teams for bringing patients together to create ‘goal-den’ memories cheering on Gareth Southgate’s team as they try to end 58 years of hurt and repeat the success of the Lionesses, who won the European Championships in 2022.

Staff at Wirral University Teaching Hospital’s Department of Medicine for the Elderly, a ward which treats patients with cognitive impairments including dementia, have set up a number of activities for the patients to help them enjoy the game.

This includes taking some patients to ‘the pub’ – a room in the hospital decorated to look like an old-fashioned local – to watch the match.

Watching the game on TV and being involved in the celebration is expected to help dementia patients by stirring memories of the past, supporting social engagement and improving their wellbeing. Where patients aren’t well enough to get to ‘the pub’, staff will be taking a screen direct to the patient, so they can be part of the event.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director, said: “While football could be coming home this weekend, we know that unfortunately won’t be possible for every patient in hospital – and I’d like to thank all our hardworking NHS staff who will be on duty when England play Spain, especially those going the extra mile to help patients to see and enjoy the game.

“Some patients may well remember back to 1966 and the happy memories of the England men’s team last winning a major trophy, as well as the Lionesses’ triumph more recently – and I’m sure everyone will join us in wishing Gareth Southgate’s team the best of luck in trying to bring it home once more.”

Elsewhere, the Warrington and Halton Teaching Hospitals Charity is funding the cost of providing free TV for patients on the day of the finals via bedside units.

At Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS FT, the Rainbow Ward team at the Royal Albert Edward Infirmary celebrated the semi-final with football-related activities in the playroom including face painting, with the match shown in the TeenZone so that patients and their parents could enjoy the game together. Staff plan to repeat the face painting and flag making for patients, with staff wearing England t-shirts on Sunday.

At the Jean Heyes Reablement Unit at Leigh Infirmary, patients have been predicting scores all week, taking part in flag decorating and will be enjoying the final in the lounge with other patients and staff members.

Many of the wards at Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS FT have plans to bring together patients and colleagues to support them to watch the football in a fun inclusive environment in the unit sports hall, providing snacks and party food to create a celebratory atmosphere, with score boards set up in some inpatient areas that have followed the tournament and departments decorated to celebrate the events.

At Westmorland General Hospital in Kendal surgical inpatients will have their ward decorated and will be watching the match on big screens.

At Whiston, Southport, St Helens, Ormskirk and Newton hospitals patients are being treated to free TV to watch the Euros final on Sunday night.