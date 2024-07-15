SustainAble Exchange Supports Earthshot’s Critical Mission of Inspiring Climate Action
Sixth Series of EnAble Tokens - EnAble Earthshot Tokens - Provide Earthshot with a New Form of Environmental Awareness and Engagement Across UN SDG 6, 7 and 13LOS ANGELES, CA, U.S., July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SustainAble Exchange announces a collaboration with Earthshot in which a new form of corporate and consumer engagement is available to support Earthshot’s mission of combating climate change. SustainAble Exchange announced an official launch earlier this year on Earth Day with the plan to serve members focused on the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The diverse members of SustainAble Exchange may include global corporations, NGOs, universities, municipalities, SWFs, state pensions, foundations, charities, employees, consumers, students and other constituents.
As a member of the SustainAble Exchange platform, Earthshot will become eligible to receive incremental donations, support and engagement through SustainAble Exchange members and affiliated groups. These transactions will help Earthshot support its mission across multiple UN SDGs:
UN SDG 6 : Clean Water and Sanitation
UN SDG 7 : Affordable and Clean Energy
UN SDG 13 : Climate Action
Earthshot™ is harnessing the immersive power of digital platforms and storytelling to show a future in which cleantech innovation can transform the world for the better. By embedding cleantech into the fabric of popular culture we generate excitement about our collective future and enable people to play in the better future we know is possible. “We are looking forward to collaborating with SustainAble Exchange partners in helping us redefine climate messaging for a new era of action and innovation.”
SustainAble Exchange brings corporations and communities together in accelerating the adoption of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. In this series of EnAble Tokens, the actions of Earthshot and SustainAble Exchange members strive to accelerate climate action through multiple forms of engagement. “Corporations, foundations, municipalities, universities, employees, consumers, students and others that support and assist Earthshot will improve our climate for current and future generations. In addition to the charitable tax deduction associated with supporting Earthshot and its mission, participating members of SustainAble Exchange earn EnAble Earthshot Tokens that demonstrate the outcomes of their positive climate actions,” according to Sustain Exchange, LLC co-founder and CEO, Jon C. Ohrn.
About Sustain Exchange LLC, SustainAble Exchange and EnAble Tokens
Sustain Exchange LLC's launch of SustainAble Exchange marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of sustainable commerce. By harnessing the power of EnAble Tokens and fostering a network of companies committed to positive change, SustainAble Exchange sets a new standard for conscious consumerism.
Key Features of SustainAble Exchange:
At the core of SustainAble Exchange lies the revolutionary concept of EnAble Tokens, which symbolize sustainable practices and values for people and the environment. As members generate EnAble Tokens during transactions, they contribute to the advancement of the SDGs, creating a dynamic network of companies and individuals committed to responsible business practices.
EnAble Tokens: Members can generate EnAble Tokens in transactions, promoting sustainability and supporting the 17 UN SDGs.
Network of Companies: EnAble Tokens are utilized within a network of conscientious organizations, facilitating collaboration and driving positive impact across industries.
Validation and Storage: EnAble Tokens are securely validated, stored, and valued within the SustainAble Exchange platform, promoting transparency and accountability.
Digital Wallet Integration: Member companies have the ability to integrate with a digital wallet available on consumers' mobile devices, extending the benefits of sustainable commitments into consumer loyalty and employee benefit programs.
Member Portal: Corporate members record each transaction through a member portal, ensuring transparent and immutable tracking of sustainable actions.
About Earthshot
There is only one spaceship earth, and your mission is to help save it. That’s the goal of Earthshot™, a non-profit founded to inspire people to take an active role in combatting climate change by offering a powerful, positive, cleantech message. Evoking a level of excitement akin to the ‘moonshot’ - the Apollo mission’s race to the moon – we are recruiting a new generation of dreamers, inventors, and everyone else to help save spaceship Earth.
Our video games, stories, social media posts and experiences are fun and engaging for all ages. While participating in the mission, players, readers and viewers will see how our actions can solve climate change – and this will empower them to do more.
